Finance



Finance Group



The Integrated Planning Advisor is a key role with critical business interface providing support to the overall Finance community. The role reports into Group Business Planning in Planning & Performance Management (PPM), which designs, implements and sustains new standards and processes based on the principles of Integrated Planning.

The successful incumbent will be one of 2 people based in the UK, with the team leader and 2 analysts based in Houston. As such, the person needs to be a self-starter, and able to advocate and provide expert guidance on a number of topics, ranging from planning processes to My Common Data Model (CDM) principles and definitions to cadence and GFO instructions.

Their ability to look for continuous improvements and provide recommendation to re-design processes or systems and reports as a result should be second to none.

The role is the product Owner/Manager of the Group Business Planning process and system (Upsteam, Gas & Low Carbon and Enablers & Integrators) applying a Common Data Model, providing data-flow, audit and assurance to ensure accurate financialization of MI. The role will lead the design, delivery and integration of process optimization opportunities to leverage new ways of working e.g. Product Owner of Group GFO Instructions and MyCDM Principles & Definitions.



They will also co-lead the Group Business Planning Community of Practice to drive initiatives and integration between the Businesses, Enablers & Integrators and Central teams.

Degree level or equivalent experience

Planning expertise

Process design experience

My Common Data model experience

Strong knowledge of Finance and planning and performance management processes

Demonstrates BP Values & Behaviors by personal example

Strong analytical and critical thinker. Self-starter. Independent worker.

Strong degree of business acumen

Excellent oral and written communication skills and attention to detail

Change Management experience a plus, through implementation of a process-focused project or similar

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management {+ 4 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.