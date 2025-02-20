Integrated Scope Delivery Advisor - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Intent

The ideal TAR Scope Delivery Advisor is an individual that has a detailed understanding of Production or Refining process, process equipment, performance benchmarking, equipment strategies, asset strategies, RCM concepts, Safe operating Limits, and unit health monitoring. This background will be applied to evaluate and recommend the appropriate turnaround scope to ensure driven performance and safe, reliable operation over the next cycle through the TAR TSI function the role will provide an independent challenge in support of the development of risk-based scope across bp Site Turnarounds through the TAR TSI function the role will support the creation and updates to Site TAR Strategies through the ongoing management and control of bp’s Global History Modules.

Responsibility

The prioritizing delivery advisor supports scope development over the full cycle from one event to the next, starting with the 80/20 scope through the execution of the event at the end of the cycle.

Continuous Prioritizing: Monthly validation of new TAR Mos & Import to STO Identify where Long Lead Materials are needed Identify changes / upgrades needing an MOC Identify scope that should be reviewed for Scope Solution Identify scope subject to prioritization Collaborate with multi-disciplinary teams consisting of Production Managers, Maintenance Managers, Project Engineers, Supervisors, Operators and craftspeople, using RCM, FME, FFS and other methodologies to define and optimize scope.

Support strategy lead with Data analytics / TAR and Reliability history analysis Challenge & validation of TAR drivers, risks, and equipment maintenance intervals.

Validate & Select Scope activities Coordinated member of the Scope Delivery Squad Preparation for scope kick-off – Collaborate with Strategy Lead, Event Lead, and Lead Planner to collect TAR Strategy, Premise, Scope Boundaries, and 80/20 to prepare for scope kick off session. Scope analytics - Analyze EMR data to provide insights for scope optimization Data analytics & preparation of preliminary scope recommendation Prepare reports, build dashboards, content for recommending scope for approval Preparation of Results (P&IDs etc.) for final scope reviews Document scope deferrals Scope Peer Review Participation

Plan and Execute Regular review of scope change requests entered into the eSCR tool and support of the EL/LP to challenge scope change appropriately. Issue regular reporting of scope change metrics

Operate Phase 80/20 development participation Publish scope change analysis and recommend improvement actions Identify & classify repeatable base scope Collaboration with the regional teams to optimize intervals and divide scope across multiple cycle ending and non-cycle ending events. Working back with EMR teams to review & update equipment strategy basis findings from event maintenance execution.



Education:

4-year Engineering Field Degree

Experience and job requirements

Minimum years of proven experience:

Minimum 5-7 years of plant experience in and engineering or maintenance position

Total years of experience:

Minimum 8-12 years of plant experience in and engineering or maintenance position

Must have experiences/skills:

Strong communication skills in local language

Proactive approach to deliver TAR scope and planning

Track record in identifying or catalyzing alternative opportunities to liquidate scope

Confirmed skills in networking across fields

Experience working in a remote environment supporting team across the globe

Ability to facilitate and challenge across boundaries and fields

Track record in working within multi-disciple, diverse, one team cultures

Skilled practitioner and facilitator of risk assessment and mitigation

Ability to read and interpret engineering drawings

Confirmed understanding of inspection, maintenance, and fabrication techniques

SAP (CMMS) experience

Good to have experiences/skills:

Turnaround Planning and Execution experience

Practical understanding of engineering principles, standards, methods and practices

Practical “hands-on” mechanical and inspection experience

Problem solving skills with a fixing approach

knowledge of tools used to identify and reduce risks

Experience in Risk Assessment and Risk Management Methodologies

Understanding of Reliability Centered Maintenance practices, Risk Based Inspection, and fitness for service evaluation and related reliability and integrity programs

Key Interfaces –

Work with all levels of leadership, Operations, and SME’s across the organization

When required, become part of a team in performing system and subsystem level TAR scoping exercises, analyses, assessments and activities to include current practice evaluation, basic risk modeling

Assist plant manufacturing production, maintenance, and reliability teams with data analytics and reporting vital to maintain and improve Turnaround performance.

