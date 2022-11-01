Integrated Solutions Analyst, Gas & Power

Job summary

Grade H: Responsible for supporting the exploration and development of new business opportunities, contributing to the successful development of offers, building relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and supporting execution of strategic projects, whilst exercising a combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.

About the role:

The Integrated Solutions Analyst role will focus on supporting pivotal initiatives and new market origination activities for our Integrated Gas & Power (IGP) team.

The IGP team sits within our Gas and low carbon energy business who are integrating our existing natural gas capabilities with significant growth in low and zero carbon businesses and markets, including wind, solar and hydrogen.

In an ever-dynamic energy market, the analyst will work closely with deal originators and business developers to understand the viability of a gas & power projects. You will get the opportunity to team with and have visibility to a range of collaborators at various levels of the business. Through collecting and synthesising qualitative and quantitative data, you will support identification of business opportunities.

We offer a hybrid working environment (3 days in office, 2 days at home each week, on average). The office will be located in Canary Wharf, London.



You will be empowered to:

Provide insightful analysis on existing and new business opportunities

Sustaining a close linkage with the analytics team to maintain a consistent view of global gas and power markets and pricing

Working closely with originators and business developers to identify business development opportunities

Support originators with early-stage business case development for presentation to internal and external stakeholders

Gather and analyse relevant data to deliver and implement sustainable IGP strategy and projects

Support VP of Integrated Solutions with strategy development and the delivery of adhoc activities

Support the assessment of new business models to determine adoptability for IGP

Perform market studies and competitor analysis



Skills and experience to be successful in the role:

Undergraduate degree in finance, engineering, computer science, or equivalent

Experience in providing analytical support on projects

Solid understanding of the oil, gas or power markets with focus on mid-stream business and value chain

Self-starter, ability to work on own initiative independently as well as demonstrating strong team working skills

Excellent problem-solving ability and passion for detail

Ability to build and maintain extensive networks

Strong written and verbal communication skills, able to develop insightful presentations

Strong character, able to influence stakeholders

Desirable criteria: