Integrated Well Delivery Geophysicist (Clair)

Job summary

Ridge is the second phase of the Greater Clair development and is mid-way through an initial 36-well development drilling program (2018-2028). Clair Phase1 is about to restart platform drilling with a four-well program that may be extended.

This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced geophysicist to join the pool of geoscientists supporting IWD in both programs, spanning work from well concept to detailed design and execution. Clair is a complex and challenging heterogeneously fractured waterflood with an enduring capacity to surprise with well results. Reprocessed UHD OBN will be available in 1Q 2023 and results from the first Ridge 4D will be available from 4Q 2023 to inform ongoing drilling.

What you will deliver

Technical contributor, supporting / leading well planning activities, within an integrated well delivery squad, in collaboration with the partnership. Coaching and mentoring of other geoscientists within the squad.

Define target objectives and desired outcomes for wells consistent with ADP, following bp’s well delivery processes including: well concept summary, no drilling surprises, statement of requirements, data acquisition program, overburden characterisation and geological scenarios, pore-pressure and fracture gradient calculations, drilling and geological operations plan.

Through seismic interpretation, describe the structural and stratigraphic framework and associated uncertainties/risks, including support to depth conversion.

Assist the operations geologist with the creation of operational decision trees, pre-drill risk registers, mitigations and contingency plans.

Ensure integration of well planning and operational activity through strong collaboration with depletion management, integrated well delivery, drilling and completions.

Participate as required in operational discussions and support the operations geologist with relevant real-time / short-order interpretations per SOR and appropriate decision trees.

Contribute to relevant end-of-well documentation, lessons learned and ensuring new well data is incorporated into updated subsurface models and understanding.



Who you will work with

Your line manager will be the North Sea region geophysics discipline leader. You will be deployed between integrated well delivery squads where day-to-day activities/deliverables will be prioritised by the squad leader.

The area development unit comprise area development and depletion management squads supported by squads from bp’s global subsurface solutions. You will also work in close collaboration with the wells unit and production management squad.



What you will need to be successful

The successful candidate will have:

A geoscience degree

Relevant experience, including well-planning and execution.

Seismic, geological and / or petrophysical interpretation and workstation skills

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

A collaborative, team-first ethos and a proven track-record of personal delivery.

The following skills / experience will be an advantage:

Familiarity with Petrel and TechLog

Target description and progression

Experience of working in UKCS



Why join us?

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!