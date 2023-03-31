Integrated energy modelling analyst

Job summary

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The role of the integrated energy market analyst covers the detailed analysis of all integrated technologies (H2, power, e-fuels etc), several commodities (power, fuels, green certificates) in all core and future markets of bp. Furthermore, the role comprises the identifying, analysing, quantifying and modelling new revenue streams coming from the pairing of intermittent renewables with hydrogen, storage/battery solutions, access to ancillary services or generation of portfolio effects. The position requires a high affinity for numerical work, handling of large amount of data and therefore also include programming tasks. You will be part of a highly dynamic, international and geographically diverse team which comes along with occasional international travel etc., working remotely and demonstrating a pro-active and autonomous approach to work.

Develop and maintain models such as Plexos or stochastic model to forecast revenues and related costs of the integrated energy business at markets and assets levels.

Develop models to assess opportunities for “smart energies” with focus on optimised day-ahead and intraday dispatch as well as self-curtailment to reduce price or imbalance exposure.

Develop models to evaluate the revenues and support the optimal sizing and dispatching of hybrid assets, such as pairing renewables with hydrogen and storage solutions, EVs etc.

Develop and maintain stochastic fundamental models on an asset specific level, i.e. bottom up, in order to build distributions of portfolio performance and KPIs for the portfolio based on stochastic modelling of assets to enhance portfolio resilience, providing Monte Carlo sampling around: correlated weather: wind, irradiance, temperature, precipitation etc., outages: grid, conventionals, renewables, scheduled and forced, demand

Develop and optimize databases and repositories incl. visualization tools to enhance decision making.

Support commercial functions (Global Methods and Portfolio Analysis, Structured Origination, Optimisation) with commercial expertise.

Support Strategy and Regulation team to reflect current and future market and regulatory scenarios which are used to value the commercials of assets.

Ad hoc market analysis reports

PhD / Master's degree in an analytical / numerical subject, preferably Engineering, Economics, Statistics or Mathematics and appropriate professional experience with at least three years of working experience or comparable university career in relevant market analysis areas.

Previous experience working in a commercial function within an energy commodity environment, preferably with exposure to integrated energy sources in European, Americas or Asian power and hydrogen markets

Substantial experience in Energy Economics and electricity markets, specifically working with market studies of revenues price forecasts, imbalance modelling, value factor development and revenues from support mechanisms.

Very strong Excel skills i.e. should be able to use functionalities at an expert level, including working with macros and VBA functions, integrating Excel with external data sources.

Experience in programming and/or optimization languages, e.g. Matlab, Python or GAMS, PLEXOS, database management (i.e. Access) and capability to develop, document and maintain models.

The ability to communicate clearly and in a customer-oriented way, specifically the ability to structure and present complex information adequately to a (senior) management-level audience (both written and verbal).

Strong interpersonal and presentational skills (expert user of PowerPoint) plus ability to deal with uncertainty linked to cross-cultural projects.

Fluent English language skills. Knowledge of other languages where bp operates is of advantage.

Highly proactive, identifying value opportunities and proposing solutions to them under own initiative.

Capable of maintaining positive working relationships while adhering to demanding deadlines. • Team player and highly motivated.

Enthusiastic about learning and pushing technical limits and finding new solutions / out of the box thinking.

Experience in ancillary services and balancing market regulation in Europe region.

Demonstrable experience in fundamental market modelling and analysis in Europe or APAC region or US ISOs

Experience modelling lease/support auctions and real option analysis for renewable investments.

Experience in programming optimisation problems.

Knowledge of Python, and experience in applying it in modelling/data science solutions.

Experience in programming and using relational and non-relational databases e.g. SQL.

Experience in valuation of commercial revenue streams for hydrogen and storage technologies, with a focus on grid connected projects.

Good knowledge of typical derivative instruments used in energy markets to hedge financial positions.

Good knowledge of typical commercial terms used in renewables power purchase agreements used to distributed financial risk between counterparties.

Experience in managing stakeholders in process implementation through internal or external consultancy

No individual one of these is a necessity for the role, but demonstration of some or all of these would be highly advantageous to any application.At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!