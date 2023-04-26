Integration Advisor PPM Castellon

Responsible for delivering financial forecasting, analysis and insights and other financial performance and planning activities, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the business transactions and results of the reporting entity are recorded, reported and forecasted with integrity, in a timely manner and in conformance Group accounting policies and control standards.
Join our team as Integration Advisor Planning & Performance Management Castellon
Lead Castellon refinery financial consolidation and value driver KPI reporting. Work across Planning & Performance Management (Refining, Midstream, Functions, ARC) and Production & Operations finance teams for preparation of standard integrated financial and performance analysis with a One Finance team mindset.
Key Accountabilities: