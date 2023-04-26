Integration Advisor PPM Castellon

Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

Responsible for delivering financial forecasting, analysis and insights and other financial performance and planning activities, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the business transactions and results of the reporting entity are recorded, reported and forecasted with integrity, in a timely manner and in conformance Group accounting policies and control standards.

Join our team as Integration Advisor Planning & Performance Management Castellon



Lead Castellon refinery financial consolidation and value driver KPI reporting. Work across Planning & Performance Management (Refining, Midstream, Functions, ARC) and Production & Operations finance teams for preparation of standard integrated financial and performance analysis with a One Finance team mindset.



Key Accountabilities:



Generate standard monthly performance dashboards for refinery leadership level insight

of underlying performance across key metrics and value driver KPIs.

Compile integrated forecasts, annual and strategic plans for management review.

Support Castellon Finance Manager &/or Refining PPM Manager for performance reviews.

Support the integrated financial & value driver KPI dashboard for the site and refining

leaders and assure accuracy and timeliness of Management Information.

Support midterm financialization and Business Improvement process for Castellon

Support ad hoc requests from PPM leads and site Finance Manager

Execute integrated financial and value driver KPI reporting for the refinery

following new common process model and tool set onto bp financial data system (EP2)

Provide analytics-led insights to Refinery Finance Manager and/or PPM VP in support of performance

reviews to deliver business improvement and optimize and protect value

Generate standard performance dashboards and compile integrated forecasts,

annual and strategic plans

What should you bring to this role?

A Bachelor's degree is required - preferably in Finance, Business or Accounting

Experience in planning and performance management processes

Knowledge in finance data system (SAP, SAP BW)

Knowledge of PowerBI

Business level English

Spanish

Want to join the team? This means:

Excellent Excel and PowerPoint skills

Good command of written and spoken English

Experience of quickly grasping new situations/business/activity

Ability to create insights from data analysis and challenge the status quo

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place.