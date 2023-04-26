Integration Advisor PPM Castellon

Site traffic information and cookies

  • Location Spain - Valencian Community - Castellón
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147732BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Responsible for delivering financial forecasting, analysis and insights and other financial performance and planning activities, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the business transactions and results of the reporting entity are recorded, reported and forecasted with integrity, in a timely manner and in conformance Group accounting policies and control standards.

Join our team as Integration Advisor Planning & Performance Management Castellon

Lead Castellon refinery financial consolidation and value driver KPI reporting. Work across Planning & Performance Management (Refining, Midstream, Functions, ARC) and Production & Operations finance teams for preparation of standard integrated financial and performance analysis with a One Finance team mindset.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Generate standard monthly performance dashboards for refinery leadership level insight
  • of underlying performance across key metrics and value driver KPIs.
  • Compile integrated forecasts, annual and strategic plans for management review.
  • Support Castellon Finance Manager &/or Refining PPM Manager for performance reviews.
  • Support the integrated financial & value driver KPI dashboard for the site and refining
  • leaders and assure accuracy and timeliness of Management Information.
  • Support midterm financialization and Business Improvement process for Castellon
  • Support ad hoc requests from PPM leads and site Finance Manager
  • Execute integrated financial and value driver KPI reporting for the refinery
  • following new common process model and tool set onto bp financial data system (EP2)
  • Provide analytics-led insights to Refinery Finance Manager and/or PPM VP in support of performance
  • reviews to deliver business improvement and optimize and protect value
  • Generate standard performance dashboards and compile integrated forecasts,
  • annual and strategic plans

What should you bring to this role?
  • A Bachelor's degree is required - preferably in Finance, Business or Accounting
  • Experience in planning and performance management processes
  • Knowledge in finance data system (SAP, SAP BW)
  • Knowledge of PowerBI
  • Business level English
  • Spanish
Want to join the team? This means:
  • Excellent Excel and PowerPoint skills
  • Good command of written and spoken English
  • Experience of quickly grasping new situations/business/activity
  • Ability to create insights from data analysis and challenge the status quo
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place.
Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!
We are a global team at bp, please, help us with submitting an English CV.

