Integration Architect

Job summary

Responsible for managing a small team accountable for providing technical support for service management / process management / operations support activities (depending on specialism), driving related operating practices and effective implementation of relevant standards, and collaborating with a range of stakeholders to support performance optimization. Specialisms: Service Management; Process Management; Operations Support.

ROLE SYNOPSIS

bp pulse provides Electric Vehicle Charging equipment for use in Home, Workplace and Public environments. We own and operate the UK’s largest charging network (Polar) and have over 50,000 home chargers installed in domestic properties.

A solutions architect will be required to create and articulate solutions that meet functional and non-functional requirements encompassing the business, application, and infrastructure elements of the solution. Also expected to retain the technical lead role for a change activity until it is implemented and successfully transitioned into production

bp pulse will play a critical role in supporting BP’s ambition to achieve “Net Zero by 2050”. We are seeking talented and enthusiastic engineers to make this happen.



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

• Architect highly scalable, available secure and elastic solutions implementing industry best practices and latest technologies using microservices pattern

• Be part of multiple teams responsible for microservices coaching developers and testers

• Manage diverse requirements, negotiate and effectively articulate rationale and vision behind technical decisions that support the business

• Evaluate design options and identify gaps along with recommendations to address

• Partner closely with product managers and business analysts to align product architecture with business needs

• Ensure relevant technical strategies, policies, standards and practices are applied correctly across products and services

• Partner with DevOps teams to operationalize the product deliveries



ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

• Degree or equivalent qualification (preferred)

• 5+ years of work experience as a Solution architect

• Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery, React, Node)

• Knowledge of multiple back-end languages (e.g. Ruby, GoLang, Python, Node)

• Knowledge of common JavaScript frameworks (e.g. Angular, React, Node.js)

• Knowledge in AWS & microservice infrastructure (Serverless, Lambda, Kubernetes, containers...)

• Knowledge of different visual representation of architecture (draw.io, Visio etc)

• TOGAF/AWS architect certifications (preferred)



ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

• Deep understanding of Application, infrastructure, security architecture and non-functional aspects of architecture

• Expert level skills in API and microservices based architecture implementation

• Experience with Agile and DevSecOps methodologies

• Good understanding of latest cloud computing and data technologies, business drivers, emerging computing trends and deployment options

• Ability to communicate solutions, ideas, suggestions to a variety of stakeholders effectively (verbal and written)

• Excellent communication and teamwork skills

• Great attention to detail and organisational skills

• Amazing team player with a focus on the customer

• Ability to multitask, prioritize projects, and communicate progress and expected milestones

• Outstanding analytical and problem-solving skills

• Strong communication, time-management, and process management skills

• Interact with Product & RnD organisation



DESIRABLE CRITERIA

• Experience of architecting customer-facing digital products

• Emerging Technology Monitoring