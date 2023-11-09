Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Architecture solves big complex challenges with our data and technology expertise to help BP advance a lower carbon future. We collaboratively work together to meet our customer’s needs. Architects connect all the digital disciplines and the consumers and procurers of technology, to create an integrated, flexible, effective digital architecture for bp.Integration architect is a new role in the Digital Customer and Markets (DCM) team, where we deliver digital solutions to engage with our customers, create efficiencies and support new business.



Job Description:

ROLE SYNOPSIS

WHY YOU MATTER?

A technologist at-heart, you are passionate in building outstanding products and services. You motivate and advise product teams across DCM to think about modern ways to integrate systems, process and experiences. You stay ahead of innovative technologies identifying new opportunities, architectures and standards in the integration space, that helps bp deliver a modular enterprise.

You believe that delivering leading technology solutions, at scale and at pace, depends on deep understanding of application design patterns, and fostering effective frameworks for managing technology across the organization. You are a strategic thinker, able to plan for the future but with a bias for short-term action. You will operate in a dynamic and delivery focused environment, with the resources of one of the world's most forward-thinking digital teams. You are confident and comfortable working across cultures.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Team: You directly influence how different products design, build customer relationship management capabilities. You will not just lead, but you will "do".

Architecture: You understand capabilities to build out complex enterprise integrations and develop common patterns and reference architectures for architecture of these services.

Relationships: You will understand the needs of the different parts of our business, product teams, and our key technology ecosystems, building strong relationships both inside and outside of bp. You will serve as a key link between the Integration Platform, Data Platform and Product teams. You will influence Platform roadmap both working with the external vendor and within bp’s internal team.

Technology: You have a passion for understanding and learning. You will bring good hands-on skills in architecting, designing, and building application and services, and an ability to rapidly assess new integration services with a commercial mindset.

Evangelist: You will be the Integration evangelist for DCM, selling the different opportunities that can help us build a modular enterprise.

Safety and Compliance: Safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. We will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.

FORMAL EDUCATION

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics, hard science, or equivalent work experience.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS

Strong understanding of technology market in the integration space - cloud native offerings, common SaaS platforms and IaaS solutions in the market.

Proven track record in architecture, design, and deployment of enterprise-wide integration strategies, approaches.

Experience in design and delivery of headless/decoupled/coupled architecture as well as wider modular and composable architecture patterns.

Experience of one or more Integration platforms such as MuleSoft, Azure Integration services etc.

A confirmed grasp of modern digital architectures, JavaScript applications (e.g., React, Vue), mobile architectures and development approaches.

Proven experience in developing best practices for enterprise integration, microservices, API development, security, and scalability.

Good understanding of Synch and Async integration and ability to articulate and decide which integration pattern should be used when.

Proven experience in integrating high throughput data loads and architecting integration landscape for complex NFR’s.

A confirmed grasp of software development and design thinking in an agile environment. You understand and advocate continuous delivery pipelines and DevOps. Hands on experience in delivery using CI/CD pipelines is a big plus.

Hands on programming experience is a big plus.

LEADERSHIP & EQ:

You create an environment where people listen and speak openly about the good, the bad, and the ugly, so that everyone can understand and learn.

You promote a culture of change and agility, evolve continuously, adapting to our changing world.

You work across organizational boundaries and build high quality, trust-based relationships with leaders and employees within innovation & engineering and the wider BP, applying cultural sensitivity.

You apply judgement and common sense at scale.

You comply with bp's Code of Conduct and demonstrate strong leadership of bp's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviors.

NICE TO HAVE:

Integration or Cloud Solution Architecture Certifications



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.