Integration Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

Essential riteria

Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background.

Strong presentation and communication skills, including the ability to articulate complex processes and influence a wide range of stakeholders.

Passion and experience in understanding business requirements and improving processes and systems.

Ability to work and collaborate within a virtual global team environment.

Ability to prioritise effectively.

Ability to formulate and solve problems.

Ability to build strong relationships with business stakeholders, technical teams and delivery teams.

Ability to learn and be the authority on processes for template management and controls.

Good knowledge of SAP controls, GRC and Automated business controls.

Good knowledge of SAP security roles, segregation of duties and Sox compliance.

Strong knowledge of end-to-end finance processes in an SAP environment, and integration with other areas.

Desirable Criteria

12+ years of relevant work experience with systems and process design.

Experience working in a multi-national organization.

General understanding of systems deployment activities.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.