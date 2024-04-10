Integration & Portfolio Senior Manager

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Role Purpose:

The purpose of the digital solutions & transformation organisation is to be a central solution strategy, development, deploy and sustain organisation. The solutions that are crafted underpin processes that are critical for operations and compliance, to ensure that these processes are successfully driven requires the users to be well supported through training, accessible and responsive feedback from authorities when new or unusual scenarios present themselves.

The enabling solutions team role is to use our expertise to own, govern, deploy and continuously improve the global products critical to bp’s success. We strive to deliver the best and most efficient user experience, and enable our businesses in bp's objective to achieve net zero.

As the Integration and Portfolio Senior Manager, you will lead a distributed team across the gbs solution estate in Finance, Customer, Data and Procurement. Leading integration across our template solutions, ensuring delivery via your team of scrum specialists and integration experts, as well as providing insights and data points to support improved delivery and seamless integration of new businesses to our templates.

What will you deliver:

Being part of leadership team, helping to craft the future of enabling solutions, bring on more template solutions and grow the portfolio

Lead the integration subject area within enabling solutions, setting the standards and ensuring the appropriate resourcing, development and direction are in place

Define and maintain the approach for managing technical debt, actively managing the product landscape to improve value from bp's investment in templates

Lead template governance, encouraging alignment to the template vision and guard rails

Be responsible for the agile delivery methodology, enhancements and improvements with the view to creating outstanding templated solutions to help bp achieve its aims

Take on the direct partner management of one of the heads of transformation for the four key gbs functions as the designated key point of contact (Finance, Customer, Procurement or Data) with the view to ensuring seamless integration within the teams

What you will need to be successful:

Strong leadership and interpersonal skills

Extensive expertise in leading and improving agile practices

Experience of developing and leading large, cross discipline, multi functional, global teams

Deep understanding of templated global solutions and their impact on organisations

Extensive experience of SAP ECC6 / S4 and connected solutions such as Ariba, Concur, FSCM, BW, Timewriting, Salesforce etc

Strong partner management skills with senior bp audience

Strong analytics skills with the ability to tell a story in a simple and compelling way

High level of experience of leading agile teams, adoption of agile practices, and leading in a multi-squad programme environment

Quality relevant degree or higher education, accounting qualification

Solid background in accounting and control within large multinational



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change {+ 4 more}



