Finance



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



bp’s corporate Mergers & Acquisitions team provide a centre of expertise in executing acquisitions, divestments, joint ventures, and asset restructurings within the bp Group, with a value in excess of US$50 million (book or fair market value). The Integration team provides core expertise to ensure seamless business integration and risk management. This involves close collaboration with Business Groups and Functions. The integration team plays a pivotal role in helping bp in the delivery of its energy transition plans.As an Integration Project Lead within bp's central Integration team, you'll be accountable for leading the seamless integration of smaller acquisitions , with the opportunity to scale up to more significant acquisitions over time. Your role involves ensuring the acquisition delivers on EFM (Executive Financial Memorandum) commitments and becomes an integral part of our strategy and commitments.Your accountability is to deliver integrations that achieve key outcomes, including delivering value, minimising risk and driving efficiencies. This role requires developing strategic expertise, enhancing project management skills and learning to navigate the complexities of aligning the acquired entity with bp’s business.Join us at the forefront of bp’s transition, as we shape the future of bp through strategic acquisitions.



Lead integrations of smaller acquisitions, collaborating with business and enablers, aligning with bp’s global integration approach​

Own and oversee the planning and execution of integration plans for smaller acquisitions

Provide strategic leadership to maximise the value generated from the integration

Ensure compliance with regulations and standards to mitigate risk

Work with M&A leadership to align integration efforts across bp

Ensure personal compliance with bp's Code of Conduct and demonstrate strong leadership through role modelling bp's "who we are” belief

Proven track record of managing cross-functional teams, with a focus on gradually expanding responsibility

Executive level communication skills

Strategic thinking and problem-solving abilities

Proficient in fostering a collaborative and inclusive team culture

Project management experience

Ability to work independently in an environment that may be ambiguous

Developing influence within teams and projects

Strong academic background; preferable degree from an accredited college or university or relevant industry experience

Experience with corporate finance, economic evaluation and risk management

Some travel maybe required up to 25% but will be dependent on the integration portfolio

Part of the central integration team, you will be working closely with VP Integration who oversees all integrations Integration Support Manager who owns and manages the standard integration approaches including minimum functional requirements Deal Acquisition Integration Manager who connects to the M&A/deal side

Business stakeholders – collaborate and engage to ensure value drivers are achieved through synergies or by protecting distinctive capabilities

Enabler / Functional leads – oversees individual enabler workstreams and supports the definition of degree of integration for each enabler incl. minimum functional requirements and respective governance

Access to and relationship build opportunity with senior business group leaders

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



