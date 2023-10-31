Integration Project Lead

Entity:Finance
bp’s corporate Mergers & Acquisitions team provide a centre of expertise in executing acquisitions, divestments, joint ventures, and asset restructurings within the bp Group, with a value in excess of US$50 million (book or fair market value). The Integration team provides core expertise to ensure seamless business integration and risk management. This involves close collaboration with Business Groups and Functions. The integration team plays a pivotal role in helping bp in the delivery of its energy transition plans.
Lead integrations of smaller acquisitions, collaborating with business and enablers, aligning with bp’s global integration approach
Own and oversee the planning and execution of integration plans for smaller acquisitions
Provide strategic leadership to maximise the value generated from the integration
Ensure compliance with regulations and standards to mitigate risk
Work with M&A leadership to align integration efforts across bp
Ensure personal compliance with bp's Code of Conduct and demonstrate strong leadership through role modelling bp's "who we are” belief
Proven track record of managing cross-functional teams, with a focus on gradually expanding responsibility
Executive level communication skills
Strategic thinking and problem-solving abilities
Proficient in fostering a collaborative and inclusive team culture
Project management experience
Ability to work independently in an environment that may be ambiguous
Developing influence within teams and projects
Strong academic background; preferable degree from an accredited college or university or relevant industry experience
Experience with corporate finance, economic evaluation and risk management
Some travel maybe required up to 25% but will be dependent on the integration portfolio
Part of the central integration team, you will be working closely with
VP Integration who oversees all integrations
Integration Support Manager who owns and manages the standard integration approaches including minimum functional requirements
Deal Acquisition Integration Manager who connects to the M&A/deal side
Business stakeholders – collaborate and engage to ensure value drivers are achieved through synergies or by protecting distinctive capabilities
Enabler / Functional leads – oversees individual enabler workstreams and supports the definition of degree of integration for each enabler incl. minimum functional requirements and respective governance
Access to and relationship build opportunity with senior business group leaders
Why join us?
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
