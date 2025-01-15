This role is eligible for relocation within country

Finance



Subsurface Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as an Integration Specialist!

About The Role -

The enabling solutions team role is to use our expertise to own, govern and continuously improve the global products critical to BP’s success. We strive to deliver the best and most efficient user experience and enable our businesses in bp's objective to achieve net zero.

The Integration chapter is accountable for ensuring the products we design, and support are handled in and integrated manner and in accordance with bp's vision, control requirements and governance models. This subject area supports the wider team by leading some of the agility practices, methodologies and ways of working.

As integration specialist you will provide end to end solution expertise across finance, with deep process and technical knowledge of SAP FICO, process and system controls and SoX compliance.



You will work with our solutions team to advise and support control and security role audits and projects.



You will be able to investigate, diagnose and resolve control deficiencies to ensure our templates are robust and compliant.

The Integration Specialist collaborates with the Integration Manager.

What You Will Deliver -

• Represent us in different forums and be able to articulate what templates, products and services es provides. Where appropriate, represent es in governance forums for solution design and integration.

• Provide sign-off for the global template quarterly packages' release to production.

• Work with the security teams on user access provisioning and compliance with segregation of duties.

• Lead the automated business controls within template solutions, and scope/implement additional automated business controls when required.

• Investigate, diagnose, and resolve the root cause of control deficiencies flagged by automated business controls.

• Utilise appropriate data tools to structure data, conduct data analysis and design dashboards to provide system insights for supervising purposes and business insights into user transactions.

• Support the templates and solutions es owns, to improve the service provided to our customers in the areas of learning, controls, data or integration.

• Support the delivery of enabling solutions by driving integration and continuous improvement across templates, solutions and disciplines.

• Engage with architects and product owners to understand product roadmaps and visions for the areas supported by es.

• Provide high level due diligence on the direction that es solutions are developed, in alignment with I&E, GBS and business visions.

• Provide the necessary structure and support for end to end delivery of our solutions/templates to our customers.

• Work with other subject area leads and senior managers to define and improve es methodology and ways of working across the team.

• Understand, adopt, and accept agile principles and agile ways of working.

Essential Criteria:



• Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background.

• Strong presentation and communication skills, including the ability to articulate complex processes and influence a wide range of partners.

• Passion and experience in understanding business requirements and improving processes and systems.

• Ability to work and collaborate within a virtual distributed team environment.

• Ability to prioritize optimally.

• Ability to formulate and tackle problems.

• Ability to build strong relationships with business collaborators, technical teams and delivery teams.

• Ability to learn and be the authority on processes for template management and controls.

• Deep knowledge of SAP controls, GRC and Automated business controls.

• Good knowledge of SAP security roles, segregation of duties and SoX compliance.

• Good knowledge of end to end finance processes in an SAP environment, and integration with other areas.



Desirable Criteria

• 9+ years of meaningful work experience with systems and process design.

• Experience working in a multi-national organization.

• General understanding of systems deployment activities.

You Will Work With -

The enabling solutions team is part of the Digital Solutions & Transformation organization in Global Business Services. It provides services to all functions within Finance (R2R, Procurement, Customer, Data) and partners with Global Process Owners and transformation delivery teams to drive the strategy and transformation agenda. It also supports the end user community through sustain processes, training sessions and user groups.



The team also works directly with other functions, enablers and businesses in bp, to provide solutions to their business needs and to enable their own transformation agendas.



Enabling solutions operates in a fully agile framework and is located primarily in the global business service hubs across three locations.



Travel Requirement

