Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

About the role:

The enabling solutions team role is to use our expertise to own, govern and continuously improve the global products critical to BP’s success. We strive to deliver the best and most efficient user experience, and enable our businesses in bp's objective to achieve net zero.

The Integration chapter is accountable for ensuring the products we design and support are handled in and integrated manner and in accordance with bp's vision, control requirements and governance models. This field supports the wider es team by leading some of the agility practices, methodologies and ways of working.

As integration manager you will provide end to end solution expertise across finance, with deep process and technical knowledge of SAP FICO. You will understand SAP deployment processes, how finance integrates with other modules and processes (O2C, S2P).

You will have some experience on how SAP security roles are designed and ensured to meet Segregation of Duties requirements.

You will have an understanding of how SAP configuration provides controls for finance business processes (automated business controls).

You will support projects and activities that have a wide or end to end solution need.

You will work with our solutions team to advise and support control and security role audits and projects.

You will be able to investigate, diagnose and resolve control deficiencies to ensure our templates are robust and compliant.

You will also support a team of data analysts that will produce internal and external dashboards using different technologies.

The Integration Manager works with the Senior Integration Manager.



What you will deliver:

Draw on end to end solution knowledge across multiple areas and template products to ask pertinent questions around solution integration considerations.

Represent es in different forums and be able to articulate what templates, products and services es provides. Where appropriate, represent es in governance forums for solution design and integration.

Act as a key integration resource for the team as bp goes through its S/4 HANA implementation journey: understanding how our current and future templates are impacted; coordinating input and support from our team of solution specialists to the project team; providing input to the project teams on solution design requirements; ensuring that future designs are cohesive and integration with current templates is understood and remains robust.

Provide sign-off for the global template quarterly package's release to production.

Support your analyst in the ownership of automated business controls within template solutions, and scope/implement additional automated business controls when required.

Support your analyst in the ownership of global security roles and remediation of segregation of duties conflicts.

Support the templates and solutions es owns, to improve the service provided to our customers in the areas of learning, controls, data or integration.

Support the delivery of enabling solutions by driving integration and continuous improvement across templates, solutions and disciplines.

Engage with architects and product owners to understand product roadmaps and visions for the areas supported by es.

Provide high level due diligence on the direction that es solutions are developed, in alignment with I&E, GBS and business visions.

Provide the necessary structure and support for end to end delivery of our solutions/templates to our customers.

Work with other field leads and senior managers to define and improve es methodology and ways of working across the team.

Understand, adopt, and accept agile principles and agile ways of working

Work with individuals to set performance goals in focus@bp and regularly check-in on performance goal progress.

Schedule regular 1:1 catch-ups with team members and provide support and mentor when needed.

Discuss career aspirations with team members and ensure everyone has a development plan with focus areas identified.

Discuss training needs and stretch assignments.

Crucial criteria:

Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background.

Strong presentation and communication skills, including the ability to articulate complex processes and influence a wide range of customers.

Passion and experience in understanding business requirements and improving processes and systems.

Ability to work and collaborate within a virtual distributed team environment.

Ability to prioritise optimally.

Ability to formulate and tackle problems.

Ability to build strong relationships with business customers, technical teams and delivery teams.

Ability to learn and be the authority on processes for template management and controls.

Solid understanding of end to end finance processes in an SAP environment, and integration with other areas.



Desirable Criteria

12+ years of relevant work experience with systems and process design.

Experience in 3+ end to end SAP FICO implementations

Experience in S/4 HANA and ECC implementations

Good working understanding of how other non-finance SAP processes integrate with Finance.

Experience working in a multi-national organisation.

General understanding of systems deployment activities.

You will work with:

The enabling solutions team is part of the Digital Solutions & Transformation organisation in Global Business Services. It provides services to all functions within Finance (R2R, Procurement, Customer, Data) and partners with Global Process Owners and transformation delivery teams to drive the strategy and transformation agenda. It also supports the end user community through sustain processes, training sessions and user groups.

The team also works directly with other functions, enablers and businesses in bp, to provide solutions to their business needs and to enable their own transformation agendas.

Enabling solutions operates in a fully agile framework and is located primarily in the global business service hubs across three locations.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.