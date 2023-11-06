Integration platform & products manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Excited by building, delivering, and enhancing the technical Integration platforms that power bp’s operations? Digital Enterprise Technology Engineering are a team of technology and software specialists providing innovative, custom-built, or customized software and technical platforms to bp colleagues and external users.

It is bp’s declared ambition to transition from IOC (International Oil Company) to IEC (Integrated Energy Company), coupled with our Net Zero ambitions. Systems Integration is a strategic area within bp Digital organization. By integrating our digital systems cohesively in a connected ecosystem, bp streamline operation, reduce costs, and improve decision-making. Integration Hub, one of bp core integration platforms, enables our integration strategy by offering to our internal customers a curated abstract layer to build & operate systems integrations quickly, safely, easily and cost effectively.

In order to progress and improve the Integration Hub platform, we are looking for curious minds who are excited by the opportunity to create, innovate and push the boundaries of digital Integration in bp. Specifically, this will be someone to lead the team that is building a modern integration platform ground up, delivering products to be used autonomously by bp’s software engineers that work with our business teams. By building reusable products centrally once (as part of integration platform & products), such engineers will be benefitted as they can build integrations without having to re-invent the wheel. Reusable products address cross cutting integration concerns e.g., integration exception handling taking away the need to re-invent the wheel repeatedly.

Beyond being experienced in your field, you will need to think bold and inspire a team with varied strengths to explore, experiment and excel. You are expected to be an authority in Integration domain. You think platform and products’ i.e., you look for opportunities to solve the problem generically as against coming at this with ‘service’ mentality. You are relentless to drive modernization agenda forward and can build products with operations and safety in mind. You are an effective communicator and always keep customer in focus.

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do:

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills

Support recommendation of the correct strategic platforms to solve a problem based on business requirements using your expertise

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

Act as an inspiring leader in the areas of your technology specialism helping to shape forward roadmaps, upcoming features and opportunities to unlock future

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy

Mentor others and become a conduit to connect the broader organization

Key Accountabilities

Customer focus:

Feel the pulse of customers, anticipate customer needs & plan.

Identify missing capabilities in the current version of the platform, drive best in class engineering in solutioning.

Demonstrate thought leadership in applying the technology to solve business problems.

Prioritize delivery that matches customer needs, own the delivery.

Enable customers to use the platform and products.

Platform, Products and Features:

Deliver the platform, products and features that customer love.

Drive modernisation, standardization, and simplification with the use of platform and products.

Support effective engineering processes.

Evangelise and champion the vision, mission of the platform, products, and features across bp community.

Demonstrate (to customers & other collaborators) art of the possible

Demonstrate subject matter expertise in Integration domain.

Business development - work with bp teams to drive right use of platform and products.

Ensure platform and products evolve in response to changing business needs, technology developments and maintain alignment to bp standard operating environments and emerging technologies.

Safe and reliable operations:

Ensure safety and reliability of the platform exceeds customer expectations.

Team & leadership

Build a hard-working engineering team. This will be by building further on top of the work done already in this space.

People strategy for the team: work with key collaborators to identify roles that need bp staff vs other fulfilment mechanisms, work with bp teams to implement strategy.

Great teammate: work with other bp teams with 'one team' mentality

Leading the team - provide effective leadership to the team helping and enabling them to achieve better results.

Work with platform architect/Tech. lead, delivery lead and squad leads to build common position to go further with

Promote a culture of agility, continuous improvement and adopt opportunities provided through increased automation.

Collaborate with peers across I&E teams and mentors more junior software engineers.

Commercials:

Be accountable for the spend.

Plan for investment, operating expenses.

Lead supplier relations.

Experience & Skills Required:

Experience in Integration technology implementation and design

Demonstrable Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and partners up to senior executive level

Validated experience and deep skill in one or more of MFT, EAI, ESB, API, Streaming technologies, and tools

Prior experience of having worked in cloud based set up for building integrations using cloud native tools/products

Willingness and ability to learn, to become skilled in at least one more cloud-native (AWS and Azure) integration solutions on top of your existing abilities.

Deep understanding of the Interface development lifecycle, including design, security, design patterns for extensible and reliable code, automated unit and functional testing, CI/CD and telemetry

Demonstrated understanding of modern technologies like Cloud native, containers, serverless

Emerging Technology Monitoring

Strong inclusive leadership and people management

Desirable Experience

Broader development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C/C++)

Project Management experience delivering IT led projects

Broad experience supplying and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions

Risk Management

Monitoring and telemetry tools

User Experience Analysis



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

