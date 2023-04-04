Integrity Build Specialist

Job summary

Member of the Maintenance Build Unit within Solutions supporting Production and Refining. This role is part of a centralize unit that developments integrity builds for new projects.

The Integrity Build Specialists is responsible for providing integrity expertise to Projects or Operations, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and apply sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardization. This role executes the development and delivery of the Integrity Build program.

Responsibilities

Accountable for the delivery of the required scope to satisfy all elements of Operational Readiness Sub-Plan 13

Works with Inspection Build squad to ensure compliance of project delivery with bp Integrity Management requirements

Proactively interact with project engineering and delivery teams, to resolve potential Integrity Management problems in operation.

Responsible for recommendations on Integrity related punch list items, defects and risks presented for handover to Operations.

Works with Commissioning and Start-Up to manage Pre-ops Integrity and Corrosion risk.

Leads technical element of contract delivery for new contracts or contract amendments required for Integrity Management or Production Chemistry

Ensures production chemistry risks are identified and appropriate production chemistry support is put in place if required

Incorporates lessons learned to eliminate operate IM risks in Select and Define stage

Leads required pre-ops execution scope for baseline and vibration surveys

Act as focal point for materials, corrosion, inspection and production chemistry expertise and ensure that relevant reports and data are reviewed and communicated accordingly.

Assist the MB Squad Lead in budget preparation, OPEX forecasts and monthly updates.

Ensure the effective application of new techniques and technologies to maximise production efficiency in operate

Key Interfaces

Maintenance Build Squad Lead (line manager) and Squad Members

Project Engineering and Commissioning Teams

Regional Pressure Systems Engineers, Corrosion Engineers and Production Chemists

Inspection Build Squad

Essential Criteria

A relevant engineering degree preferably in Mechanical Engineering, Chemistry, Physics or Materials Science.

Experience managing large scopes of Integrity Management scope across the three disciplines (Materials & Corrosion, Pressure Systems Integrity and Production Chemistry)

In depth knowledge of inspection codes and standards, such as API 510, 570, 653, 579, 580, ASME VIII, B31

Desirable Attributes

Deep discipline expertise on inspection, RBA/RBI and integrity RCFA

Experience of working through the full asset life cycle from project Define to late life Operate

Experience and knowledge of integrity management software systems such as Bentley and Meridium is preferred

Significant experience delivering targets through influence of other functions and senior leaders

About bp:

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!