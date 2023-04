Job summary

Role Synopsis

The Integrity Build Specialist is responsible for all elements of operational readiness for Integrity Management during the Select, Define & Execute phases of all projects within the Maintenance & Integrity Build unit’s portfolio.

Key Accountabilities

Responsibilities

Accountable for the delivery of the required scope to satisfy all elements of Operational Readiness Sub-Plan 13

Works with Inspection Build squad to ensure compliance of project delivery with bp Integrity Management requirements

Proactively interact with project engineering and delivery teams, to resolve potential Integrity Management problems in operation.

Responsible for recommendations on Integrity related punch list items, defects and risks presented for handover to Operations.

Works with Commissioning and Start-Up to manage Pre-ops Integrity and Corrosion risk.

Leads technical element of contract delivery for new contracts or contract amendments required for Integrity Management or Production Chemistry

Ensures production chemistry risks are identified and appropriate production chemistry support is put in place if required

Incorporates lessons learned to eliminate operate IM risks in Select and Define stage

Leads required pre-ops execution scope for baseline and vibration surveys

Act as focal point for materials, corrosion, inspection and production chemistry expertise and ensure that relevant reports and data are reviewed and communicated accordingly.

Assist the MB Squad Lead in budget preparation, OPEX forecasts and monthly updates.

Ensure the effective application of new techniques and technologies to maximise production efficiency in operate

Key Interfaces

Maintenance Build Squad Lead (line manager) and Squad Members

Project Engineering and Commissioning Teams

Regional Pressure Systems Engineers, Corrosion Engineers and Production Chemists

Inspection Build Squad

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, Chemistry, Physics or Materials Science or similar field of study

Essential Criteria

In depth knowledge of inspection codes and standards with at least one of the following: API 510, 570, 653, 579, 580, ASME VIII, B31

Minimum 5 years’ experience in a similar role

Desirable Attributes

Deep discipline expertise on inspection, RBA/RBI and integrity RCFA

Experience managing large scopes of Integrity Management scope across the three disciplines (Materials & Corrosion, Pressure Systems Integrity and Production Chemistry)

Experience of working through the full asset life cycle from project Define to late life Operate

Experience and knowledge of integrity management software systems such as Bentley and Meridium is preferred

Significant experience delivering targets through influence of other functions and senior leaders

How much do we pay (Base)? $113,000 - $211,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.



We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.