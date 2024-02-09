Integrity Data Analyst - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.



Job Description:

The Integrity Data Analyst will support the Pressure System Integrity team within the bp Solutions Integrity Management team.

Ensure the accurate and timely delivery of Integrity Master Data records creation, update, removal in accordance with SLAs.

Ensure data input is consistent with the data standards and meets the required levels of completeness.

Familiar in data loading, enrichment and validation of maintenance master data.

Good Knowledge on Understanding and industrial and regional maintenance data, including relevant standards and specifications.

Key function knowledge on Asset Life Cycle

Participate in Integrity Data Management Governance process and provide required inputs.

Provide ad-hoc reporting of Integrity Data to the business partners.

Run performance reports for the key quality measures of completeness, consistency, uniqueness, and accuracy.

Identify and implement process and solution requirements for the Integrity Master Data process

Regularly track and resolve outstanding Integrity Master Data issues. Based on agreed trigger points, further bring up to higher levels of authority for solution or direction

People and business related:

Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviors

Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities, specifications/ practices/ procedures and raise high priority lessons

Support performance management through implementation, measurement, and analysis of relevant KPI’s to drive continuous improvement

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

BSc or BEng (UK), BSc (US), or international equivalent in an engineering discipline

Must have certifications:

N/Ar

Preferred education/certifications:

BSc or BEng (UK), BSc (US), or international equivalent in an engineering discipline

Minimum years of relevant experience:

2 to 5 years of relevant technical field experience in engineering pressure systems integrity

Must have experiences/skills:

Experience in Oil & Gas Industry and SAP PM, Fiori, Maximo, Spares Finder, Spotfire, Celonis, SNOW, Informatica, SQL would be an advantage.

Ability to analyse raw data/input, strong analytical skills & developing recommendations.

Basic knowledge on specific industry: MRO spares, Oil & Gas Equipment’s and Spare Parts.

People leadership, teamwork, communication skills and an ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries.

Fluent in English, written and oral.

Familiar with process design, process safety, and operating conditions of typical O&G units

Individual must be highly motivated and a self-starter

Good to have experiences/skills:

Advanced knowledge of working with Agile principles and tools.

Work experience with Power Bi or other business intelligence tools.

Willingness to expand knowledge to other IDMS than Meridium (Bentley APM)



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.