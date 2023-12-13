Integrity Discipline Lead – Gulf of Mexico (GoM)

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

bp is looking for an Integrity Discipline Lead! This role works within a squad to support safety, risk and business goals:Provide guidance for technical assurance associated with team’s activities in the squadEnsures the balance between the team and business needsDedicates 60-80% of time to the role with the rest of time delivering as part of squadsFosters excellence in delivery in the team through effective implementation of technical standards while integrating with other teamsActs to foster excellence in team dynamics through role-modelling bp Values whilst promoting a positive attitude



Job Description:

Manage the integrity teams for GoM (Pressure Systems, Floating Systems, Corrosion, Production Chemistry):

Executes the business discipline backlog

Drives standardization and continuous improvement for the team

Enforces technical standards through verification and guidance for technical assurance on work completed by team members; makes decisions on exceptions within approval levels

Ensures technical processes are up to date, pragmatic and aligned with relevant requirements, endorsing deviation where required

Promotes knowledge sharing among team members for consistency of solutions and sharing of ideas and findings

CAM for some business wide contracts

People management and deployment:

Manages capability across the enabler:

Career development of team to grow technical and leadership capability of the organization

Deployment of people in line with business team backlog

Creates an atmosphere of confidence, psychological safety and motivation

Ensures the discipline works as One Team with other disciplines in the business to maximize the value of the business and to ensure operational efficiency

Ensures implementation of the activities in conformance with bp’s Safety & Operational Risk Agenda

Supports management of discipline-related risks depending on classification as per agreed accountabilities

Provide visible safety leadership to model desired behaviors in order to help prevent accidents or harm to people

Supports business prioritization and technical verification:

Verifies work based on RAPIDs and RACIs, as described in workflows (incl. consideration of risk)

Understands unit priorities and supports squad leaders to build their backlogs

Ensures implementation of BP's Safety & Operational Risk Agenda

Embeds findings from safety related incidents across the unit, also provide visible safety leadership to model desired behaviours in order to help prevent accidents

Supports team managers to define priorities for the team and incorporate into the prioritization process through the QBR

Essential Job Requirements:

Tertiary education (degree in Engineering or related field) and/or equivalent relevant professional qualification.

An experienced person in the organization with leadership capabilities

Extensive technical background in the subject area as well as deep understanding of interfaces with other teams

Business and performance oriented - makes value & risk-based prioritization decisions

Good knowledge of agile techniques

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.