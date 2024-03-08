Integrity Management Build Lead -TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

Job title: IM Build Lead

Reports to: Integrity Build Discipline Lead

Indirectly reports to: Central Build Services Manager

Direct reports: PSI Engineers, Data Analyst, CAD Engineers, and Corrosion Engineers

Location: Pune bp office

Intent

The IM Build Lead develops a team, who are responsible for delivering parts of the integrity build roadmap across regions and sites.

The IM Build Lead is a member of the MIB Central Services Manager Leadership team and works closely with the Integrity Build Specialists on planning, execution and identifying/resolving current issues in support of the annual plan.

The IM Build Lead collaborates with the Integrity Build Discipline Lead to keep a close connection with the IM team.

Responsibilities

Lead the delivery of the integrity build for projects in-line with applicable standards and bp Solutions directives.

Lead a team of direct and indirect reports, setting priorities and creating an environment in line with what we value and behaviors. Working as both squad lead and team lead; delivering central improvement programs leading to improved team health and capability.

Effectively handle projects risks in the build and associated asset impact.

Develops Integrity cost estimates, forecasting, leading budgets, tracking, approving and reporting actual spend.

Collaborate with regional Integrity Managers to assure delivery of a quality build in compliance with regional requirements and standards.

Education

Must have education requirements:

A relevant engineering degree preferably in Mechanical Engineering, Chemistry, Physics or Materials Science.

In depth knowledge of inspection codes and standards, such as API 510, 570, 653, 579, 580, ASME VIII, B31

Experience and job requirements

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Minimum of 5 years’ experience handling large scopes of Integrity Management scope across the three fields (Materials & Corrosion, Pressure Systems Integrity and Production Chemistry)

Deep field expertise on inspection, RBA/RBI and integrity RCFA

Minimum of 5 years’ experience working through the full asset life cycle from project Define to late life Operate

Experience and knowledge of integrity management software systems such as Bentley and Meridium is preferred

Significant experience delivering targets through influence of other functions and senior leaders

Consistent track record in delivering integrity builds including development and deployment of integrity systems.

Understanding of Project Information management, how data flows from EPC and to what specification.

Excellent leadership and facilitation skills with ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the organization.

Track record of effecting mentoring and coaching within team.

Empathic, friendly demeanor, with a passion for supporting others in growing their capabilities.

The position demands organizational and interpersonal skills, technical ability and a strong personal commitment to Health, Safety and Environmental performance.

Self-motivation and ability to work both independently and as a productive member of a team.

Awareness of project common processes; MPcP, CatbcP and entity PcP.

Competency in project and risk management.

Strong communication and influencing skills.

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Project Management including stakeholder management.

Experience with maintenance planning and scheduling tools, control of work and safety processes.

Working within the agile planning methodology.

Awareness of Operation Readiness and Start-up Reviews.

Shift support: Flexible

% travel requirements: 20%



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Advanced & Robotics Inspection Technologies, Advanced & Robotics Inspection Technologies, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen, Communication, Corrosion management, Corrosion modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Management, Degradation monitoring, Degradation threat assessment, Digital fluency, Engineering Failure Analysis, Equipment preservation and protection, Erosion modelling, External degradation barrier selection, External degradation threats, Incident investigation and learning, Internal degradation barrier selection, Materials and corrosion design philosophy, Materials and weld performance limits, Materials manufacturing methods, Materials Non-Destructive Evaluation (NDE), Materials of construction



