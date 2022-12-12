Site traffic information and cookies

Integrity Management DL

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available Negotiable
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143560BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Role Synopsis
As our Integrity Management DL, you will lead a discipline that will support the regional safety, risk and business goals. You will be responsible for setting up the region with respect to Integrity Management (IM) processes and workflows as part of the operational readiness plan and stepping through commissioning, startup, and early operations. You will be responsible for managing a team to deliver Integrity Management engineering services through provision of technical expertise to operations, but also including Maintenance, Inspection, Subsea, Turnarounds & Projects. You will provide recommendations of pragmatic technical solutions, management of engineering studies and risk assessments, driving integrated solutions, whilst assisting in implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of the assets.

Key Responsibilities

  • Manages the regional IM discipline engineering capability, particularly with respect to capability and competency.
  • Ensure the balance between the functional/discipline and business needs
  • Identifies and manages integrity related risks via the risk management process
  • Leads or participates in failure and incident investigations
  • Manages and coaches a multi-discipline team of direct reports, driving the appropriate behaviours to achieve success, including a continuous improvement culture. Identifies capability gaps and puts gap closure plans in place.
  • Maintains the relevant suite of engineering processes and tools for the discipline.
  • Manages compliance to agreed regional engineering practices, Standards/Processes, to ensure these are up to date, pragmatic and aligned to relevant requirements, endorsing deviations where required
  • Manages regional engineering practices to ensure these are up to date, pragmatic and aligned to relevant requirements, endorsing deviations where required
  • Leads the prioritization of work and allocation of resources for the discipline and maintain the quality of all work performed by the team.
  • Review and technically approve any requested deferrals as appropriate
  • Reports performance using the agreed leading and lagging KPIs for the discipline, and reports these as required through the regional meeting cadence.
  • Manages and reports on the regional gap closure actions for relevant barriers. Creates near-term and long-term views of equipment obsolescence and develops both interim mitigating actions and long-term plans to address.
  • Participates in the relevant global Extended Leadership Team and leads the regional Community of Practice to capture and share regional lessons, review the impact of emerging risks and learn from lessons outside of the region.
  • Contract Accountable Manager (CAM) for the Integrity Management Engineering Services, and any other contracts that sit within the IM Discipline e.g. Chemical Managed Services & Laboratory Services contracts.
  • Defines the regional Integrity related strategies, develop the annual Integrity Build Plan and maintain them up to date.
  • Contributes as a core squad member 75% of the time and 25% as DL
Key Workflow:
  • Anomaly assessment and tracking
  • Management of Change
  • Engineering Backlog
  • Equipment Strategy
Key Interfaces:
  • Unit & Squad Leaders for understanding and aligning Unit and Discipline priorities and resource needs.
  • BP Solutions Integrity DM: for global capability, program, and oversight of discipline quality.
  • Engineering Maintenance & Reliability Discipline Manager: for personal development and individual performance management.
  • Squad Leads where IM resources are deployed: for support/advice on technical problem solving, integrity risk management and activity prioritization.

Essential Education

  • Bachelor of Science degree in a relevant science or engineering discipline
  • Ideally with Professional accreditation, such as Professional Engineer or Chartered Engineer

Essential Experience and job requirements
  • Deep technical expertise in all aspects of integrity management.
  • Experience of operationalizing the Integrity Management system post project phase
  • Experience in operating experience in number of relevant engineering roles or relevant industry experience
  • Experience of CAM ship and management of the IM contractor
  • BRO experience including building annual budgets and tracking cost forecasts
  • Considerable people leadership and stakeholder management experience
  • Demonstrate ability to network and influence across organization boundaries

Desirable Criteria
  • Regional operating experience in a number of relevant engineering roles or relevant industry experience.
  • Deep technical expertise in several aspects of integrity management relevant to the equipment classes including, but not limited to, materials selection, failure investigation, corrosion mechanisms, production chemistry, RBA/RBI (risk-based threat assessment and risk-based inspection), FLRA, corrosion management (monitoring & mitigation), fabric maintenance, cathodic protection, and erosion management.
  • Proactively interact with other disciplines, sub-functions and contractors to systematically resolve problems relevant to materials and corrosion.
  • Proven ability in pragmatic application of upstream and regional engineering processes, standards and practices.
  • Considerable people leadership and stakeholder management experience.

