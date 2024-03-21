Integrity Management Delivery Discipline Lead (Squad lead)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Member of Integrity Leadership team which delivers global risk-based inspection & integrity management programs and services across Production & Operations (P&O), in support of safe, reliable and efficient operations.

The role reports to the Integrity Management (IM) Discipline Manager and is deployed into the integrated engineering services (IES) delivery unit; part of the IM and IES Unit leadership teams. As member of the Leadership Team, contribute to strategy definition and people development. Provide planning, contractor management and oversight, governance structure & overall performance management for the delivery the programs and end-to-end services.

Some examples:

Inspection build program deployment to Production regions

Discharge Monitoring Report (DMR) revalidation and Risk Based Inspection (RBI) sustain services to Refineries

Integrity build services for projects

Works closely with Leads and IM Project Management Office (PMO) lead to ensure local successful transition to sustain after programs implementation

Fosters excellence in delivery through effective implementation of technical standards while integrating with other teams

Acts to foster excellence in team dynamics through role-modelling bp Values whilst promoting a positive approach

Natural systematic management style, strong driving changes until fully sustained

Key Accountabilities

Manage valued and quality delivery of global integrity management programs and services for production, refineries, and major projects:

Performance manage schedule milestone, budget and quality of delivery using bps Engineering Maintenance Reliability performance management tools (ADO, PowerBI, etc.). Secure effective and fit for business purpose delivery of the solution

Interact closely with the Maintenance and Integrity Build team to deliver project RBI builds on time and quality

Supports the Manager and Integrated Delivery services Unit leader through Quarterly Business Review or other planning and performance cadences

Drive delivery standardization and consistent, efficient delivery of these programs and services for the IM: Build and maintain a plan based on collaborator needs and process requirements (e.g. revalidation frequency and Turnaround (TAR) common process achievements) Provide budget forecasts and manage financial performance (including value capture), both centrally and with business collaborators Strong partnership with rest of Integrity Management Discipline Leads / teams for technical assurance during delivery execution, makes execution decisions efficient pulling subject area resources when needed Drive and embed standardized deployment and sustain workflows Ensures the execution processes are up to date, pragmatic and aligned with relevant requirements and guides Promotes knowledge sharing and education of Integrity Management processes among team members Close contractor management, oversight and Quality Assurance / Quality Control of their work associated to these programs Participate in the SV process providing specific attention of the effective embedding of the programs Contract Accountable Manager for centrally held integrity management services contracts associated to programs business wide Supports the leads for discipline health and their self verifications, and integrates them into the squad delivery Ensure findings from Integrity Management related incidents across the business are shared and lessons learned embedded when needed in the in flight programs and project support.



People management and leadership:

Provide visible safety leadership to model desired behaviors in support of our process safety aspirations

Create a safe and inclusive environment, aligning all relevant participants on the program (bp and contractors) to deliver at their best. Creates an atmosphere of confidence, psychological safety and motivation.

Customer focus, solution (rather than e.g. tool) delivery focus, aspirational drive to continue improving and create positive impact in the business.

Able to articulate activity within the wider strategic objectives

Manages capability across team, in close coordination with the subject area leads Career development of team members to grow technical and leadership capability of the organization Deployment of people in line with business plan and portfolio

Ensures the team works as One Team with the engineers in the center and the business, offering a single united and coordinated version to enhance efficiency and value for bp businesses.

Ensures implementation of the activities in conformance with bp’s Safety & Operational Risk Agenda

Supports manager to define priorities and incorporate into the Integrity Management roadmap

Education and Experience

Tertiary education (degree in Engineering or related subject area) and/or equivalent relevant professional qualification. Preferably in the mechanical, materials, corrosion, chemical engineering domain.

Strong business sense & performance orientation to make value & risk-based prioritization decisions

Strong partner management and communication skills

Proved successful experience in leading and developing engineering teams towards challenging objectives

Strong program management skills

Extensive technical background in the discipline; operational experience delivering IM processes and excellence

Good knowledge of agile techniques

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Cost-conscious decision-making, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

