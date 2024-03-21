Integrity Management Delivery Discipline Lead (Squad lead)

Entity:Production & Operations
Operations Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Member of Integrity Leadership team which delivers global risk-based inspection & integrity management programs and services across Production & Operations (P&O), in support of safe, reliable and efficient operations.
The role reports to the Integrity Management (IM) Discipline Manager and is deployed into the integrated engineering services (IES) delivery unit; part of the IM and IES Unit leadership teams. As member of the Leadership Team, contribute to strategy definition and people development. Provide planning, contractor management and oversight, governance structure & overall performance management for the delivery the programs and end-to-end services.
Some examples:
Inspection build program deployment to Production regions
Discharge Monitoring Report (DMR) revalidation and Risk Based Inspection (RBI) sustain services to Refineries
Integrity build services for projects
Works closely with Leads and IM Project Management Office (PMO) lead to ensure local successful transition to sustain after programs implementation
Fosters excellence in delivery through effective implementation of technical standards while integrating with other teams
Acts to foster excellence in team dynamics through role-modelling bp Values whilst promoting a positive approach
Natural systematic management style, strong driving changes until fully sustained
Key Accountabilities
Manage valued and quality delivery of global integrity management programs and services for production, refineries, and major projects:
Performance manage schedule milestone, budget and quality of delivery using bps Engineering Maintenance Reliability performance management tools (ADO, PowerBI, etc.). Secure effective and fit for business purpose delivery of the solution
Interact closely with the Maintenance and Integrity Build team to deliver project RBI builds on time and quality
Supports the Manager and Integrated Delivery services Unit leader through Quarterly Business Review or other planning and performance cadences
Drive delivery standardization and consistent, efficient delivery of these programs and services for the IM:
Build and maintain a plan based on collaborator needs and process requirements (e.g. revalidation frequency and Turnaround (TAR) common process achievements)
Provide budget forecasts and manage financial performance (including value capture), both centrally and with business collaborators
Strong partnership with rest of Integrity Management Discipline Leads / teams for technical assurance during delivery execution, makes execution decisions efficient pulling subject area resources when needed
Drive and embed standardized deployment and sustain workflows
Ensures the execution processes are up to date, pragmatic and aligned with relevant requirements and guides
Promotes knowledge sharing and education of Integrity Management processes among team members
Close contractor management, oversight and Quality Assurance / Quality Control of their work associated to these programs
Participate in the SV process providing specific attention of the effective embedding of the programs
Contract Accountable Manager for centrally held integrity management services contracts associated to programs business wide
Supports the leads for discipline health and their self verifications, and integrates them into the squad delivery
Ensure findings from Integrity Management related incidents across the business are shared and lessons learned embedded when needed in the in flight programs and project support.
People management and leadership:
Provide visible safety leadership to model desired behaviors in support of our process safety aspirations
Create a safe and inclusive environment, aligning all relevant participants on the program (bp and contractors) to deliver at their best. Creates an atmosphere of confidence, psychological safety and motivation.
Customer focus, solution (rather than e.g. tool) delivery focus, aspirational drive to continue improving and create positive impact in the business.
Able to articulate activity within the wider strategic objectives
Manages capability across team, in close coordination with the subject area leads
Career development of team members to grow technical and leadership capability of the organization
Deployment of people in line with business plan and portfolio
Ensures the team works as One Team with the engineers in the center and the business, offering a single united and coordinated version to enhance efficiency and value for bp businesses.
Ensures implementation of the activities in conformance with bp’s Safety & Operational Risk Agenda
Supports manager to define priorities and incorporate into the Integrity Management roadmap
Education and Experience
Tertiary education (degree in Engineering or related subject area) and/or equivalent relevant professional qualification. Preferably in the mechanical, materials, corrosion, chemical engineering domain.
Strong business sense & performance orientation to make value & risk-based prioritization decisions
Strong partner management and communication skills
Proved successful experience in leading and developing engineering teams towards challenging objectives
Strong program management skills
Extensive technical background in the discipline; operational experience delivering IM processes and excellence
Good knowledge of agile techniques
Why bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Cost-conscious decision-making, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership
Skills:
