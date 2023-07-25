Integrity & Quality Manager

Responsible for managing the mechanical integrity of a large asset of high pressure, high temperature wells in the Haynesville basin. The Integrity and Quality Manager is also accountable for delivering a safe and efficient program of wellsite maintenance and project execution to improve business reliability.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for managing the mechanical integrity of a large asset of high pressure, high temperature wells in the Haynesville basin. The Integrity and Quality Manager is also accountable for delivering a safe and efficient program of wellsite maintenance and project execution to improve business reliability.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Is the risk champion for the business, responsible for managing the development of bowties, and help track the health of our barriers, ensuring risks are understood and managed in accordance with BPX process and Facilitating risk assessments for emerging risks.

Manages the safety critical and IM program, including ensuring all devices are accurately captured and overseeing the implementation of our testing protocol

Develops standard processes and procedures for the business, and audits how we do work in the field to ensure we consistently follow our policies and procedures

Responsible for all automation and maintenance work in the field, safely delivering break in work and large scale projects such as surface artificial lift installs and facility retrofits, with engineering and field staff responsibility

Manages the Haynesville drone program for emissions

Responsible for the maintenance of automation budget, delivering the plan cost.

Work with the Haynesville Development team to provide feedback into future wellsites

Accountable for integrating with all teams to ensure investigations are completed, and follow up actions are tracked and completed.

Ensures organization is receiving/completing value added training to maintain conformance and compliance as well as personal development.

Embraces and pioneers the Intelligent Operations model, cultivating an interdependent culture and a relentless pursuit of continuous improvement through failure understanding

Provides positive leadership while being a team player

Shares knowledge with co-workers and strive to meet personal and company business goals and objectives