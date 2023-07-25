Integrity & Quality Manager

Responsible for managing the mechanical integrity of a large asset of high pressure, high temperature wells in the Haynesville basin. The Integrity and Quality Manager is also accountable for delivering a safe and efficient program of wellsite maintenance and project execution to improve business reliability.
Entity:Production & Operations
Project Management Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for managing the mechanical integrity of a large asset of high pressure, high temperature wells in the Haynesville basin. The Integrity and Quality Manager is also accountable for delivering a safe and efficient program of wellsite maintenance and project execution to improve business reliability.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities:
Is the risk champion for the business, responsible for managing the development of bowties, and help track the health of our barriers, ensuring risks are understood and managed in accordance with BPX process and Facilitating risk assessments for emerging risks.
Manages the safety critical and IM program, including ensuring all devices are accurately captured and overseeing the implementation of our testing protocol
Develops standard processes and procedures for the business, and audits how we do work in the field to ensure we consistently follow our policies and procedures
Responsible for all automation and maintenance work in the field, safely delivering break in work and large scale projects such as surface artificial lift installs and facility retrofits, with engineering and field staff responsibility
Manages the Haynesville drone program for emissions
Responsible for the maintenance of automation budget, delivering the plan cost.
Work with the Haynesville Development team to provide feedback into future wellsites
Accountable for integrating with all teams to ensure investigations are completed, and follow up actions are tracked and completed.
Ensures organization is receiving/completing value added training to maintain conformance and compliance as well as personal development.
Embraces and pioneers the Intelligent Operations model, cultivating an interdependent culture and a relentless pursuit of continuous improvement through failure understanding
Provides positive leadership while being a team player
Shares knowledge with co-workers and strive to meet personal and company business goals and objectives
Champion of MOC process, including capturing change efficiently and ensuring risk reviews and mitigation actions cover relevant scenarios and stakeholders.
Essential Education and Experience:
10 years minimum experience in oil and gas or similar industry
Bachelor of science degree in a STEM related field
5 years of management experience with emphasis on driving success in multidisciplinary teams
Track record of success in a dynamic work environment
Embraces change and fosters innovation while maintaining rigorous processes
Experience leading virtual teams using collaborative tools and outcome focused KPIs.
Ability to spend 25% time in the field with the team focused on safety leadership and execution performance
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $190,000-$290,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer quality requirements, Digital fluency, Quality Audit, Quality in Design, Quality Management Systems, Quality Planning, Root Cause Investigations, Supplier Quality Management, Sustainability awareness and action
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.