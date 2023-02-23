Integrity Superintendent (m/f/d)

To join our team in Gelsenkirchen
At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.
As Integrity Superintendent you lead, manage, and develop the Integrity team for the whole Gelsenkirchen Complex. You ensure the integrity and availability of the plant through establishing and ensuring risk-based inspection processes, site decision criteria around integrity assessments and ensure compliance of inspection activities and cycles with regulatory and bp standards. You also ensure materials selection, failure analysis for existing and overall accountability of all integrity data within the APM Inspection Data Management System.
Your tasks: