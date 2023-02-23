Integrity Superintendent (m/f/d)

Job summary

To join our team in Gelsenkirchen



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



As Integrity Superintendent you lead, manage, and develop the Integrity team for the whole Gelsenkirchen Complex. You ensure the integrity and availability of the plant through establishing and ensuring risk-based inspection processes, site decision criteria around integrity assessments and ensure compliance of inspection activities and cycles with regulatory and bp standards. You also ensure materials selection, failure analysis for existing and overall accountability of all integrity data within the APM Inspection Data Management System.





Your tasks:

Establish site decision criteria around integrity assessments and deficiency resolution in line with bp and best industry standards that secure safe, reliable, and predictable long-term operations

Strategically optimize inspection cycles and frequencies using Risk Based Inspection approaches.

Ensure the integrity and availability of the plants and components through establishing the inspection processes and proper material selection.

Drive innovation and optimization of integrity processes to ensure efficient delivery.

Drive and influence site wide awareness and proactive contribution towards improving the integrity of our plant. Populate from their team reports to inform site Leadership-Team and wider site population of the progress, concerns, and areas of attention around integrity, and actively follow up to drive action.

Drive within the integrity team relentless integrity damage investigation even for small failures, identify causes and drive and implement consequent learnings.

Manage site inspection budgets and drive continuous efficiency on them while increasing the effectiveness of the activities

Represent the site and company in group internal and external integrity and regulatory related networks

Be the expert on continuous improvement, pragmatism, simplification, and optimization of business processes

Minimum Bachelor degree, preferably a Master degree in mechanical, chemical or materials engineering

Extensive experience in inspection with focus on corrosion mechanisms, monitoring and materials selection.

Full English proficiency (Level C1) as well as good proficiency German (at least at level B2)

An extensive interest in integrity of refinery plants or industry plants with comparable equipment

First management experience is desirable

Experience of stakeholder management in an agile work environment including the proven capability to drive cooperation and improvement over multiple plant assets and departments