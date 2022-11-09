Job summary

Responsible for managing a large team responsible for developing the project quality objectives for a project or program with an investment greater than $100m and deliver a project quality management system across the project which is in conformance with BP's quality management processes and ensure compliance through the different project functions and contributing to the strategic development and global standardization of quality systems and processes while driving a continuous improvement culture.

Role synopsis

As a member of the BPX Extended Leadership Team, the Integrity & Quality Manager will provide leadership and risk management to Midstream Operations in the Eagle Ford and Permian assets. The ideal candidate will lead an agile team of engineers and specialists responsible for integrity, assurance, and quality programs.



BPX Energy is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the United States. With a huge resource base and a deep expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, the business delivers hydrocarbon production as well as technical knowledge in unconventional gas to BP operations worldwide. BPX Energy is working continuously on becoming the premier US onshore E&P operator, building a high-energy, high-intensity environment based on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment.



Key accountabilities

Accountable for Midstream integrity and quality standards, processes, and procedures.

Sets standard and ensures implementation of facility and pipeline integrity, inspection, CP, and chemical treatment programs.

Midstream risk champion accountable for developing bowties and managing leading and lagging indicators for barrier health including integrity and process safety key performance indicators. Ensures risks are understood and managed in accordance with BPX processes.

Accountable for third party integrity contractors; providing technical expertise as needed

Ensures compliance with company policies, standard operating procedures as well as Federal and State regulations.

Accountable for the integrity budget, delivering value engineering, risk management and integrity management.

Delivers the Intelligent Operations model, cultivating an interdependent culture and a relentless pursuit of continuous improvement through root cause failure analysis and investigations.

Embraces change and fosters innovation while maintaining rigorous processes.

Bachelor’s degree in engineering

Minimum of 10 years of experience in the oil and gas industry.

Mastery knowledge of inspection, integrity related industry standards, and Nexus or similar Inspection Software

Working knowledge of gas and liquid processing operations, pipeline operations, PSM regulations, and DOT regulations.

Skilled in facilitating risk assessments, integrity assessments, investigations, quality audits, and root cause failure analysis.

Supervisory experience including contractor management, mentorship, and employee engagement.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills which include the ability to speak, write and listen in a manner that clarifies issues, promotes quality, and delivers information in a clear and concise manner resulting in good decision-making.

Travel required: Yes - up to 25%Location: Denver, COWe offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $170,000 - $230,000*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.