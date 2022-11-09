Responsible for managing a large team responsible for developing the project quality objectives for a project or program with an investment greater than $100m and deliver a project quality management system across the project which is in conformance with BP's quality management processes and ensure compliance through the different project functions and contributing to the strategic development and global standardization of quality systems and processes while driving a continuous improvement culture.
Role synopsis
As a member of the BPX Extended Leadership Team, the Integrity & Quality Manager will provide leadership and risk management to Midstream Operations in the Eagle Ford and Permian assets. The ideal candidate will lead an agile team of engineers and specialists responsible for integrity, assurance, and quality programs.
BPX Energy is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the United States. With a huge resource base and a deep expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, the business delivers hydrocarbon production as well as technical knowledge in unconventional gas to BP operations worldwide. BPX Energy is working continuously on becoming the premier US onshore E&P operator, building a high-energy, high-intensity environment based on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment.
Key accountabilities