We are delighted to offer this phenomenal opportunity to join us in actively developing and commercialising innovative technologies that will help deliver bp’s net zero ambitions. In bp, Innovation & Engineering (I&E) is where our in-house science and technology R&D is conducted, and within I&E, Applied Sciences (AS) focusses on the physical and biological world. The AS teams have the remit to differentiate the present and innovate the future, we help to maintain the competitiveness of our established businesses, such as Castrol and Fuels, while also crafting the technology foundations for our transition growth businesses including biofuels, renewables, hydrogen and electrification. The skills, knowledge, and talent here is vast! Combining chemistry, bioprocessing and engineering capability, we use a combination of experimental science and multi-physics modelling to provide the scientific foundation for the development and improvement of todays and tomorrow’s technologies. In addition to technology development, we also hold the capability for intellectual asset management, licensing, and technology commercialisation to ensure bp leverages intellectual property to build value including value from licensing and technology commercialisation. The Intellectual Asset and Commercialisation Specialist will focus primarily on intellectual asset management, agreements with third parties, technology commercialisation including licensing and support Intellectual Asset Management (IAM) and commercialisation strategy development on behalf of Applied Sciences. Working closely with technical teams to identify IP protection approaches for different technologies associated with the IAM strategy, the post holder will also ensure that our IP interests are represented and protected in agreements with third parties and assist with identification and preparation of new patent filings. This will enable bp to gain additional value and ensure continued freedom to operate where needed. So, if you are looking for an exciting and purposeful challenge for contributing to solving some of the planet’s biggest problems, there is no time like now! Join a team of diverse and forward-thinking people who sit firmly at the heart of innovation and technology – advancing bp’s agenda towards a net zero world.

What does the day to day look like?

Collaborate closely with commercial and technical teams to identify technology commercialisation and licensing opportunities.

Project management for sophisticated technology licensing, technology collaboration and partnership deals.

Development and implementation of technology commercialisation strategies and plans, commercial models and partner selection strategies.

Developing internal approval documents and internal evaluations as required.

Project level technology valuations and business cases to manage relationships with senior bp and third-party partners.

Negotiation and execution of licensing and other commercialisation agreements, including collaborations, strategic partnerships, divestments, and spin outs.

Conducting financial analysis and economic evaluation of commercialisation, licensing and divestment opportunities.

Lead development of IAM strategies and support implementation of IAM plans, facilitating/leading IAM and commercialisation meetings with clients.

Managing intellectual assets including, innovation workshops, new patent filings and prosecution activities.

Support the preparation of landscaping and freedom to operate studies.

Provide training on intellectual asset management and commercialisation to technical teams.

What do we want to see from you!

To be effective and successful in this role, we are looking for significant depth of experience of new technology commercialisation and licensing and a strong solid understanding of IAM, patents and technology. Someone who has an appreciation of commercial conception of ideas through to production.

A high degree of commercial foresight and skill in developing and negotiating agreements with third parties. An entrepreneurial approach, which facilitates technology licensing and commercialisation to build value.

Strong understanding and background in intellectual asset management (IAM). Significantly experienced in developing and implementing IAM strategies.

Proven track record to partner and establish trust with technology teams, legal and key partners. Shown to have effectively operated and succeeded within a diverse and multinational organisation. Proactive approach to managing collaborative partnerships with 3rd parties.

Commercially astute with a strategic approach which understands how to demonstrate intellectual asset management to build value and support the growth agenda for bp.

Strong understanding & listening skills plus an ability to articulate sophisticated technical messages clearly in a way that is comprehensible to different audiences.

A good understanding of legal language and technical considerations. Qualified to degree level or equivalent with a strong technical background. It is additionally beneficial that you have an IP background and experience of new technology commercialisation.

What you can expect from us!

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



