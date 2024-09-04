Intelligence Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

Working as part of a high-performing intelligence and operational team for a global energy company, an IROC Analyst is required to monitor and report on global and local events and play a vital role in how the company responds to an incident.

You will need to look beyond major media networks to provide advance warning of threats and incidents. We will expect you to independently exploit social media and intelligence sources using tools at your disposal. An IROC analyst will assess events for potential impact to the company’s people, assets and reputation and escalate in accordance with established procedures. You will work closely with ISC global and regional teams to drive down risk for the company, supporting intelligence-led security risk management and crisis response.

An IROC analyst will support the production of thematic open-source intelligence reports to monitor current trends and issues relevant to ISC and to support security policy and business objectives. IROC analysts are responsible for the collection, analysis and effective communication of operational intelligence to support security risk management and crisis response. This information supports the intelligence-led decision-making process and incident response.

You will be expected to maintain an active awareness of global events and a strong situational understanding of the potential impacts to the organisation and wider energy sector.

An IROC analyst will be expected to collect, build and interpret multiple data sets and deliver analysis and commentary through report writing and visualisation. Your analysis will drive action and decision making in the organisation.

This is a great opportunity for the right candidate to gain response/intelligence/analytical experience within a global organisation which operates in difficult and challenging environments.

Location:

This is a 24/7 role – working on a 12-hour 4-shift rotation. The role is office-based in Sunbury/Feltham (Zone 6. South West London).

Required Skills:

Previous experience in an operational / analytical or security related environment assessing threats and supporting real-time business or operational activity

Ability to assess tactical intelligence sources for immediate impact to the organisation and escalate in accordance with established procedures

Ability to collect, build, interpret and use data sources with a good aptitude for analysis and excellent critical thinking skills. Experience analysing and visualizing incident data sets is desired

Broad knowledge of global geopolitical affairs and situational awareness of impacts to the energy sector

Excellent written and analytical skills. Ability to draft detailed and accurate reports. Ability to brief effectively

Demonstrable ability to prioritise effectively and work well under pressure during emergency response situations with confident decision-making abilities

Ability to work independently and embrace shift/rotation work and lone-working overnight

Behavioural Skills:

A great teammate who works effectively with peers and collaborators at all levels and can quickly forge productive relationships and build networks

Cultural awareness and sensitivity and ability to work with global remote teams

Ability to be agile and proactive and who can articulate information effectively

Ability to demonstrate an elevated level of diligence, initiative, and accuracy with limited supervision

Why join us?

Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Intelligence, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Crisis and emergency response management, Geospatial Intelligence, Intelligence Assessments, Intelligence Collection, Intelligence Management, Intelligence Research, Location Intelligence, Market Intelligence, Operational Intelligence, Risk Assessments, Risk Management, Security Intelligence, Security Management, Security Risk, Security Risk Management, Social Intelligence, Stakeholder Engagement

​

