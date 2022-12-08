Job summary

About the role:



We have an opportunity for an experienced Business Intelligence Manager to join our Intelligence & International Advisory team in Sunbury. The Intelligence Manager will serve as a key point of engagement for the BI team and BP’s London-based commercial and legal teams, helping the BI team to better understand and anticipate intelligence requirements and serving as a local liaison for intelligence queries and briefings.



Our Business Intelligence (‘BI’) team identifies risk, finds opportunity and maximizes value for BP through the delivery of actionable intelligence relevant to major commercial activity. The Intelligence Manager plays an integral role in this process by managing the collection of intelligence, analyzing, and presenting deeply buried information, developing key internal and external relationships, and providing guidance and leadership to junior team members.



Key responsibilities will include:

Under the direction of the Senior Intelligence Manager, serve as a principal point of intelligence accountability for some of BP’s most significant commercial deals. Execute operations and provide intelligence-driven judgements which have impact that scales across the BP Group.

Managing dynamic collection, tailored analysis, and regular written reporting on a range of issues affecting major commercial activity (both risk and opportunity).

Supporting new market entry activity (stakeholder mapping, reporting on relevant commercial and political developments, identification of political, security, regulatory, and operational risk) and new commercial partner selection (reputational, ethical, financial, sanctions and political risk).

Developing tailored collection strategies for new projects involving a dynamic set of collection mechanisms, including HUMINT and OSINT.

Overseeing intelligence projects from start to finish, applying each phase of the intelligence cycle to produce consistently professional intelligence products.

Conducting extensive open-source intelligence collection utilizing a wide range of intelligence tools and social media.

Interrogate large volumes of data to support I&IA’s analytic judgments. Identify and exploit global sources of information including databases, local and foreign-language media and academic journals, internet sources and public records.

Identifying and exploit various forms of both popular and obscure social media for use in finished intelligence reporting.

Developing and executing tailored collection strategies for new intelligence projects involving a dynamic set of collection mechanisms, including HUMINT.

Liaising with I&IA’s diverse global network of intelligence providers to support bespoke intelligence projects. Identify and vet new intelligence providers to support emerging strategic goals of the company.

Drafting informative and succinct intelligence reports detailing I&IA’s collection findings and analysis.

Synthesizing data into graphic analyses such as link charts, timelines and spreadsheets to assist with the presentation of complex issues.

Your experience will include:

7 - 10 years’ experience managing the intelligence cycle in a professional setting (establishing requirements, collecting raw intelligence, conducting analysis, briefing findings to customers).

Experience planning and executing human-source and open-source intelligence collection operations, preferably in a government setting.

Experience briefing intelligence findings to senior customers and understanding of the role intelligence plays in guiding strategic decision-making.

Understanding of the application of intelligence methods to complex commercial challenges, assessing risk against business imperatives, and informing commercial strategic decision-making.

Familiarity with the drivers of ethical, reputational, political and other major risks associated with new business activities in underdeveloped and potentially opaque markets.

Experience using open-source tools to gather deeply buried information affecting commercial risk and opportunity.

Familiarity with and experience using open-source tools which help uncover complex corporate structures, adverse media, political connectivity, and sanctions and regulatory risks associated with potential BP commercial partners and business opportunities.

Knowledge of global/country politics and international affairs. Ability to apply a core set of research and analysis skills to an extremely diverse range of geographies and issues.

Must possess strong research skills, as well as excellent written and oral communication skills. Must be a highly professional and credible interlocutor with senior executives. Sound judgment is required, as well as the ability to parse most relevant information from large volumes of data.

Benefits include an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and others. In this role you will feel empowered to act as a key decision maker and influencer.​Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​We operate a 60/40% hybrid model encompassing office, remote home working and a flexible working policy to offer work life balance.