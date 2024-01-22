Intelligence Manager, Business Intelligence

This role is not eligible for relocation

ISC’s Business Intelligence (‘BI’) team identifies risk, finds opportunity and enhances value for BP through the delivery of intelligence relevant to major commercial activity and business development. The Intelligence Manager plays an integral role in this process by handling the collection, analysis and presentation of sophisticated, deeply-buried intelligence to further bp business goals as well as developing key internal and external relationships.The Intelligence Manager serves as a key point of engagement for the BI team across commercial, business development and legal teams. These relationships help the BI team to better understand and anticipate intelligence requirements relating to major commercial deals and opportunities for the company.



Serve as a principal point of intelligence accountability for some of BP’s most significant commercial deals. Implement intelligence collection strategies and provide intelligence driven judgements which have impact that scales across the BP Group.

Lead on the dynamic collection, tailored analysis, and regular written reporting on a range of issues affecting major commercial activity (both risk and opportunity). This includes, but is not limited to, support of new market entry activity (reporting on relevant commercial and political developments, identification of political, security, regulatory, and operational risk) and new commercial partner selection (reputational, ethical, financial, sanctions and political risk).

Collection Management: Develop tailored collection strategies for intelligence projects involving a dynamic set of collection mechanisms, including HUMINT and OSINT. Coordinate intelligence projects from start to finish, applying each phase of the intelligence cycle to produce consistently professional, commercially focussed intelligence products.

OSINT: Conduct open-source intelligence collection using a range of intelligence tools, social media, academic journals, public records, local and foreign language media, internet sources and public records to use in intelligence reporting to advise business decision making.

HUMINT: Independently develop and complete tailored HUMINT collection strategies to support business requirements and liaise with BI’s diverse global network of intelligence providers to support these projects. Identify and vet new intelligence providers to support emerging strategic goals of the company.

Analysis/Reporting/Briefing: Regularly draft informative and succinct intelligence reports detailing I&IA’s collection findings and analysis. Synthesize data into graphic analyses such as link charts, time lines and spread-sheets to assist with the presentation of sophisticated issues. Orally brief intelligence findings to leadership and collaborators.

Collaborator engagement: Key constituents include Heads of BP’s major commercial development teams across segments and functions, including Heads of Business Development, Marketing & Origination, and Managing Counsels. The Intelligence Manager will cultivate these relationships with principal customers in London to build trust, generate impactful intelligence requirements and deliver tailored findings.

Operating in an ambiguous environment and using judgment to provide effective recommendations to the business.

Communicating complicated issues in a concise and effective manner, understanding and balancing risk against BP’s business imperatives.

Understanding the BP global, regional and local interests and activities to ensure focus and usefulness of I&IA Business Intelligence products.

Handling the problem of information overload and ‘noise’ by continuously improving analytic tools and techniques.

Discovering and communicating deeply buried information, especially in geographies where record creation and retention is inadequate.

Extensive experience running the intelligence cycle in a professional setting (establishing requirements, collecting raw intelligence, conducting analysis, briefing findings to customers).

Experience planning and performing human-source and open-source intelligence collection operations, preferably in a government setting.

Experience encouraging and handling trust-based relationships with senior intelligence consumers and decision-makers.

Experience briefing intelligence findings to senior customers and understanding of the role intelligence plays in guiding strategic decision-making.

Understanding of the application of intelligence methods to commercial challenges, assessing risk against business imperatives, and informing commercial strategic decision-making.

Familiarity with the drivers of ethical, reputational, political and other major risks associated with new business activities in underdeveloped and potentially opaque markets.

Experience and familiarity with using open source tools to collect deeply-buried information affecting commercial risk and opportunity

Knowledge of global/country politics and international affairs. Ability to apply a core set of research and analysis skills to a diverse range of geographies and issues.

Must possess strong research skills, as well as excellent written and oral communication skills.

Highly professional and credible interlocutor with senior executives. Sound judgment is required, as well as the ability to parse most relevant information from large volumes of data

This position requires a highly motivated self-starter who can work independently while also contributing to a globally dispersed team.

Strong interpersonal skills, deep curiosity and focused attention to detail.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



