Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Join our team as Intercompany AP/AR Settlements Senior Team Leader!

The Intercompany Hub Team is the main contact point within the group for all intercompany related issues. The role is global in nature and provides an excellent opportunity for you to get an insight into global financial processes and to network with a variety of other Finance teams.

The ICO (Intercompany) AP&AR Settlements Senior Team Leader will head up a team of AR&AP and Settlements Analysts and will provide support and guidance for the wider Intercompany Hub. You will support the Intercompany Lead in the delivery of all transactional aspects of the group’s intercompany process including a robust and timely settlement process.

The role requires 3-4 days of shift schedule during the closing period. The schedule on these days are typically between 10:00 and 24:00.

In this role You will:

Lead a team of Analysts responsible for the timely processing of all AR and AP transactions and settlement of intercompany invoices and balances that are in the scope of team.

Drive improved performance and deliver efficiency opportunities through the implementation of robust processes and the simplification of current process.

Form a direct working relationship with the ICO AR&AP Settlements team to establish direct accountabilities, ways of working and governance.

Implement key controls to ensure that processes and systems are fit for purpose and fully support the team’s requirements.

Act as the focal escalation point for all AR/AP, Settlement and dispute related queries and issues when required.

Ensure that all team members are fully aware or all processes and systems that generate invoice related data and related back up.

Track and improve team performance through the monitoring of overdue settlements and by producing key KPIs.

Implement key controls to standardise and align processes across the Intercompany Hub AR-AP Processing teams.

Ensure full compliance with policy requirements and Global Process Design Standards (GPDS).

Provide ad-hoc support to the Settlements and Review & Agree teams during busy periods to ensure that backlogs do not occur.

Develop positive working relationships within the team and externally particularly at peer level. Represent the business.

Work with Leadership Team on assigned projects.

Human resource co-ordination for own work area and team. Plan 12 to 18 months in advance.

Issues and problems can be occasionally ambiguous and difficult to resolve. Drives the root cause analysis. Handles escalation of more complex issues.

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant degree (Finance / Economics / Accounting)

A recognised accountancy qualification would be an advantage but is not required

Fluency in English; additional language knowledge is a plus

6+ years of relevant finance experience including min. 2 years people management responsibilities with proven leadership skills

SAP knowledge is required

Prior experience in intercompany or general ledger accounting is preferred

Excellent analytical skills, numeracy and financial understanding

Ability to coach, challenge and influence effectively, building networks to enhance effectiveness and share knowledge

Proactive in initiating actions

Ability to work with deadlines, under pressure with a track record of delivery

Strong impact, interpersonal and communication skills

Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal and external contacts

Customer-focused thinking

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

Disclaimer: Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions



