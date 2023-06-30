Job summary

The Intercompany Hub Team is the main contact point within the bp Group for all intercompany related issues. The Intercompany Analyst will support the Intercompany Manager to ensure that the Intercompany processes are compliant with the Group Intercompany Policies and Procedures. Specifically, they will support the delivery of 'silent running', accurate and timely recording of all Intercompany settlement and PEC activities and processing it in the ledgers. They are responsible also to address the varied stakeholders queries accurately to the expectation with completeness. Coordinating with the team members and supporting change within the Intercompany team in the drive for exceptional partner service, operational excellence & compliance.

Finance



Finance Group



Key Accountabilities

• Handling and booking of incoming/outgoing charges – AP/AR transactions settlements along with the non trade IC settlement bookings.

• Monitor the key jobs and applications on the settlement and PEC processes.

• Review and Support of Monthly/quarterly reconciliations of Intercompany accounts in Accounts Receivable/Accounts Payable - Ensure the integrity and accuracy of the various Intercompany and suspense account reconciliations

• Deliver silent running by supporting the Group’s intercompany agreement and elimination process at Quarter-ends ensuring all imbalances >$500k are cleared by the end of the process, all differences <500k are resolved by WD 55.

• Ensure all reconciling items are followed up on a timely basis

• Ensure that disputes are monitored and resolved in a timely manner, intervening and escalating disputes according to Group Policies

• Monthly / Quarterly Processing and Journal review of adjustments prepared by Intercompany Analysts identified through the reconciliation process

• Take full and proactive ownership of issues and queries

• Handle intercompany transactions across multiple locations

• Reconcile intercompany accounts at Group and Statutory level

• Deliver compliant services in line with period end close deliverables

• Support and ongoing development of the Group’s intercompany website and the GEM, ICE tool, Disputes Tool and FBW Performance Reporting toolset delivering continuous and innovative improvements.

• Support the Group Disputes and Upfront Agreement (UFA) processes ensuring both tools and related processes are fit for purpose.

• Share knowledge within the wider team hold training on process changes

• Partner with and support all members of the Hub Team to deliver process silent running, continuous system and process improvements, analyze and resolve the root cause of problems.

• Support projects, system testing and connect related areas to drive process improvements.

• Maintain appropriate intercompany system documentation

• Support team mailboxes used for user queries on all intercompany issues.

• Complete all month-end system requirements and master data reconciliations

• Identification and resolution of internal control gaps

• Facilitation and maintenance of internal and external business relationships

Key Challenges

• Handle intercompany transactions across multiple locations

• Issues or problems are varied and complex with much ambiguity

• System and process interfaces are numerous and complex to navigate

• Operating in multiple regions, systems and time zones.

Essential Education and Experience

• Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance or related field.

• Carries good intercompany knowledge.

• Strong Experience with Microsoft Excel (data manipulation and validation)

• Adaptability and approach to bring process improvement

• 3-5 years of experience in the areas of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

• Demonstrated proficiency with SAP

• Ability to meet month-end close and other deadlines

• Good analytical and problem-solving skills

• Good communication and interpersonal skills

• Good organizational skills - attention to detail

• Team-focused, results oriented

• Ability to work with deadlines, under pressure with a track record of delivery.

• Partner and service-oriented thinking.

Desirable Criteria

• Intercompany trading experience with good insight around the intercompany accounting and process end to end data flow.

• Knowledge of G/L’s, Income Statements, Balance Sheets

• Communication-verbal & written

• Working with a global mind-set

• General accounting experience

• Experience with financial reconciliations



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 4 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.