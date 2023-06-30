Intercompany Analyst

Grade I 4 Responsible for supporting the business with accounting issues through financial reporting, forecasting/planning, advising on policy and compliance and working with relevant stakeholders and teams across the business to effectively contribute to a range of finance activities.
Grade I 4
Key Accountabilities
Review and Support of Monthly/quarterly reconciliations of Intercompany accounts in Accounts Receivable/Accounts Payable - Ensure the integrity and accuracy of the various Intercompany and suspense account reconciliations
Deliver silent running by supporting the Group’s intercompany agreement and elimination process at Quarter-ends ensuring all imbalances >$500k are cleared by the end of the process, all differences <500k are resolved by WD 55.
Ensure all reconciling items are followed up on a timely basis
Ensure that disputes are monitored and resolved in a timely manner, intervening and escalating disputes according to Group Policies
Handling and booking of incoming/outgoing charges – AP/AR transactions
Monthly / Quarterly Processing and Journal review of adjustments prepared by Intercompany Analysts identified through the reconciliation process
Take full and proactive ownership of issues and queries
Handle intercompany transactions across multiple locations
Reconcile intercompany accounts at Group and Statutory level
Deliver compliant services in line with period end close deliverables
Support and ongoing development of the Group’s intercompany website and the GEM, ICE tool, Disputes Tool and FBW Performance Reporting toolset delivering continuous and innovative improvements
Support the Group Disputes and Upfront Agreement (UFA) processes ensuring both tools and related processes are fit for purpose.
Share knowledge within the wider team hold training on process changes
Partner with and support all members of the Hub Team to deliver process silent running, continuous system and process improvements, analyze and resolve the root cause of problems.
Support projects and connect related areas to drive process improvements.
Maintain appropriate intercompany system documentation
Support team mailboxes used for user queries on all intercompany issues.
Complete all month-end system requirements and master data reconciliations
Identification and resolution of internal control gaps
Facilitation and maintenance of internal and external business relationships
Working hours: 1pm to 10pm IST, may change as per business need
Key Challenges
Handle intercompany transactions across multiple locations
Issues or problems are varied and complex with much ambiguity
System and process interfaces are numerous and complex to navigate
Operating in multiple regions and time zones
Qualification & Experience and Competencies
Essential Education and Experience
Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance or related field.
Strong Experience with Microsoft Excel (data manipulation and validation)
Demonstrated competencies in the areas of process improvement
4 to 6 years of experience in the areas of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness
Demonstrated proficiency with SAP
Ability to meet month-end close and other deadlines
Good analytical and problem-solving skills
Good communication and interpersonal skills
Good organizational skills - attention to detail
Team-focused, results oriented
Ability to work with deadlines, under pressure with a track record of delivery.
Partner and service-oriented thinking.
Desirable Criteria
Demonstrated Intercompany trading experience
Knowledge of G/L’s, Income Statements, Balance Sheets
Communication-verbal & written
Working with a global mind-set
General accounting experience
Experience with financial reconciliations
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
