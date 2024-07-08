Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential!

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join us and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Szeged Team and advance your career as Intercompany Analyst - Szeged!

In this role You will:

Adhering with the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS Systems of GBS

Being responsible for the delivery of silent running, accurate and timely recording of all Intercompany transactions and processing in the Ledgers

Monitor and coordinate KPI collections and distribution to business stakeholders on SPU level

Supervise intercompany activities of Outsourced Service Provider

Support cross-functional activities/initiatives with other GBS towers to raise awareness of and adherence to the IC policy and to improve intercompany processes.

Support any Intercompany related project

Ensure that disputes are monitored and resolved in a timely manner, intervening and calling out disputes according to Group Policies

Work with Group Accounts Team to ensure all disputes are minimized by addressing route causes of disputes raised

Review and Support of Monthly/quarterly reconciliations of Intercompany accounts in Accounts Receivable/Accounts Payable - Ensure the integrity and accuracy of the various Intercompany and suspense account reconciliations performed by Intercompany Analysts or Outsourced Service Provider

Ensure all reconciling items are followed up on a timely basis,

Liaise with GR Lead analyst to ensure smooth monthly/quarterly close

Coordinate the Intercompany credit control process

Control and support the matching and posting of intercompany transactions

Monthly / Quarterly Processing and Journal review of adjustments prepared by Intercompany Analysts identified through the reconciliation process

Take active part in any IC related cross functional projects

Collect improvement opportunities and suggest development measures to increase efficiency within the team

Act as the back-up for Senior Analysts. Control, support the team’s day-to-day operations.

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant qualification or degree or ongoing studies connected to economics (experience in Finance area is a plus)

Proficient in English

Good level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

Proactive approach, ready for action and always seeking for new opportunities

Intercompany process and/or other group processes experience is preferred

Ability to challenge processes to improve efficiency.

Strong language, collaboration &interpersonal skills with particular focus on interaction with business operations and client responsiveness

Strong stakeholder management skills

Ability to prioritise and deliver to timelines and according to given strategy

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our office e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting, Accounting, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Accounting Reports, Account Reconciliations, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Control, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation {+ 14 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.