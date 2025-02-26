This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Role Purpose

The Intercompany Hub Team is the main contact point within the bp Group for all intercompany related issues. The Intercompany Analyst will support Intercompany Manager to ensure that the Intercompany processes are aligned with the Group Intercompany Policies and Procedures. Specifically, they will support the delivery of 'silent running', accurate and timely recording of all Intercompany settlement and PEC activities and processing it in the ledgers. They are responsible also to address the multifaceted partners queries accurately to the expectation with completeness. Coordinating with the team members and supporting change within the Intercompany team in the drive for outstanding partner service, operational perfection & compliance.

Key Accountabilities

Handling and booking of incoming/outgoing charges – AP/AR transactions settlements along with the non trade IC settlement bookings in JDE and ERP systems.

Perform the key jobs of settlement and PEC processes in JDE, ERP systems and other IC specific applications.

Review and Support of Monthly/quarterly reconciliations of Intercompany accounts in Accounts Receivable/Accounts Payable - Ensure the integrity and accuracy of the various Intercompany and suspense account reconciliations

Deliver silent running by supporting the Group’s intercompany agreement and elimination process at Quarter-ends ensuring all imbalances >$500k are cleared by the end of the process, all differences <500k are resolved by WD 55.

Ensure all reconciling items are followed up on a timely basis

Ensure that intercompany disputes are supervised and resolved in a timely manner, intervening and intensifying disputes according to Group Policies

Monthly / Quarterly Processing and Journal review of adjustments prepared by Intercompany Analysts identified through the reconciliation process

Take full and proactive ownership of issues and queries

Handle intercompany transactions across multiple locations

Reconcile intercompany accounts at Group and Statutory level

Deliver compliant services in line with period end close deliverables

Support and ongoing development of the Group’s intercompany website and the GEM, ICE tool, Disputes Tool and FBW Performance Reporting toolset delivering continuous and innovative improvements.

Support the Group Disputes and Upfront Agreement (UFA) processes ensuring both tools and related processes are fit for purpose.

Share knowledge within the wider team hold training on process changes

Partner with and support all members of the Hub Team to deliver process silent running, continuous system and process improvements, analyze and resolve the root cause of problems.

Support projects, system testing and connect related areas to drive improvements in execution.

Maintain appropriate intercompany system documentation

Support team mailboxes used for user queries on all intercompany issues.

Complete all month-end system requirements and master data reconciliations

Identification and resolution of internal control gaps

Facilitation and maintenance of internal and external business relationships

Key Challenges

Handle intercompany transactions across multiple locations

Issues or problems are multifacetesophisticatedomplex with much ambiguity

System and process interfaces are numerous and complex to navigate

Operating in multiple regions, systems and time zones

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance or related field.

Carries good intercompany knowledge.

Strong Experience with Microsoft Excel (data manipulation and validation)

Adaptability and approach to bring process improvement

3-5 years of experience in the areas of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

Demonstrated proficiency with SAP

Ability to meet month-end close and other deadlines

Good analytical and problem-solving skills

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Good interpersonal skills - attention to detail

Team-focused, results oriented

Ability to work with deadlines, under pressure with a track record of delivery.

Partner and service-oriented thinking.

Desirable Criteria

Proficient in JDE and ERP accounting systems

Intercompany trading experience with good insight around the intercompany accounting and process end to end data flow.

Knowledge of G/L’s, Income Statements, Balance Sheets

Communication-verbal & written

Working with a global mind-set

General accounting experience

Experience with financial reconciliations



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Customer experience, Decision Making, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.