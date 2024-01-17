Intercompany Process Excellence Senior Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

JOB PURPOSE

The Global Intercompany Team is the main contact point within the Group for all intercompany related matters. The role is global in nature and provides an excellent opportunity for the successful applicant to get an insight into the Group’s global financial processes and to network with a variety of other Finance teams.

The Group Intercompany Process Analyst has responsibility for the maintenance and development of the Group’s intercompany website, the various tools/systems used and the delivery of intercompany training. He/she will support the Intercompany Process Excellence Manager in the delivery of all operational aspects of the Group’s intercompany process.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

The role includes the following key aspects, but is not restricted to:

Be responsible for the administration, performance tracking and development of all intercompany systems and processes including but not limited to ICE UFA, ICE Pay, Yammer Support, ICT Mailbox, Disputes, GEM, et al. Identify and lead transformation programs for all the system and identify efficiency, automation, modernization opportunities by participating in daily stand-up calls with DS&T, I&E teams and actively engaging with the operational teams to generate ideas through to execution.

Own the Group Entity Manual (GEM) system as a business user.

Be responsible to operate the administration, upkeep, update of GEM tool.

Provide training on the GEM tool for new users.

Co-ordinate with the GEM team for enhancements, identification of bugs, follow-up on closure, coordinate user acceptance testing.

Provide transformation project leadership as and when required.

Monitor of service tickets to closures.

Own the FBW Performance Reporting toolset admin role.

Complete all month-end system requirements and master data reconciliations.

Maintain all intercompany system user guides.

Own the Intercompany Central Team mailbox used for user queries on intercompany issues.

Be responsible for supporting the performance of the key controls relating to BP group reporting.

Be a key representative into scrum meetings with DS&T, I&E, product development teams.

Be responsible for monitoring, tracking, and reporting of intercompany systems related IT SNOW tickets.

Deliver silent running by supporting the Group’s intercompany agreement and elimination process at Quarter-ends ensuring all imbalances >$500k are cleared by the end of the process.

Provide user support on intercompany disputes when escalated due to non-resolution. Produce dispute rulings for review in line with intercompany policy.

Be responsible for delivering learning methods for intercompany procedures, ICE systems including development and deployment of e-learnings through Bp’s Talent & Learning platforms.

Partner with and support all members of the Global Intercompany Team to deliver process silent running, continuous system and process improvements, analyze and resolve the root cause of key incidents/issues.

Lead projects in own area involve and connect related areas to drive process improvements.

Support the Intercompany Process Excellence Manager and Team Leads across both GBS locations on an ongoing basis.

Support statutory and internal / group / ISO audit liaising for intercompany activities globally.

Develop and maintain positive working relationships within the team and externally, represent the business.

Support all transition activity in the Intercompany Hub Team. Support all transition projects and ensure that processes and controls are in place to ensure no impact on day-to-day activities.

Additional Support:

To perform an oversight role of the end to end intercompany process, maintaining the Intercompany Policy and Procedure and the intercompany content in the Group Reporting Manual.

Own Intercompany Global Process Design standards (GPDS). Complete regular reviews and updates of the Global and Variant SOPs and ARIS Models.

Implement a control process to monitor GPDS compliance both within and outside of the Hub.

Assist in defining and maintaining the relationship with the wider Hub Team (BPO) to deliver process silent running, continuous system and process improvements and resolve the root cause of problems.

Provide direct support to the Intercompany Lead on all transactional and operational issues. Product owner of all intercompany systems and processes including but not limited to ICE UFA, ICE Pay, Yammer Support, ICT Mailbox, GEM, et al. Identify and lead transformation programs for all the system and identify efficiency, automation, modernization opportunities by participating in daily stand-up calls with DS&T, I&E teams and actively engaging with the operational teams to generate ideas through to execution.

Establish strong governance process for projects.

Identification of improvement opportunities in Ops/Applications.

Close monitoring, tracking, and reporting of IT tickets through to closure.

Responsible for stakeholder management for internal stake holders for intercompany teams.

Perform an oversight role of the end-to-end intercompany process. Provide direct support to the Intercompany Lead on all , process, transactional and operational issues.

Establish measurement and tracking for intercompany policy process compliance and non-compliance.

Ownership and delivery of the intercompany virtual training course and eLearning material management.

Creates, maintains and supports financial automation, solutions dashboards for insights and reporting and transformation projects. Works with cross functional teams to enable process and operational goals of IC operational excellence team.



PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE

4-5 years’ experience in related financial area

ESSENTIAL CRITERIA

Finance related degree

4-5 years’ experience in related financial area

Fluent English knowledge

Process / financial systems management experience.

Strong level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial understanding

Strong impact, interpersonal and communication skills.

Ability to work independently, coach, challenge and influence effectively, building networks to enhance effectiveness and share knowledge.

Proactive in initiating actions before being asked to or forced to by events.

Ability to work with deadlines, under pressure with a track record of delivery.

Strong impact, interpersonal and communication skills

Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal and external contacts

Customer- and service-oriented thinking.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



