Intercompany Process & Operational Excellence Manager

Job summary

At bp we have a strong purpose - to re-imagine energy for people and our planet as we evolve from an international oil company to an integrated energy company. Global Business Services (GBS) has been making great progress in driving value for bp to support the energy transition. GBS are a transformational engine for bp on seamless customer experiences, digital and innovation, data insights & analytics and agile integration across bp. Without losing sight of operational excellence, process conformance and a robust controls framework. GBS 2025 – our strategy for GBS to support bp’s new ambition, aligned with the One Finance vision.



The key pillars of GBS 2025 are Customer-centric, Transformation, Insights and Integrator. Underpinning these pillars are – Digital controls and Inspired people.

- Customer centric is about forging an integrated and progressive partnership with our customers to strengthen their trust in us.

- Transformation involves intelligent automation and delivering simplification via end-to-end process management to improve productivity & effectiveness

- We aim to be an internal powerhouse for data to provide teams across bp with actionable, intelligent insights.

- As an integrator and a transformation-driven team, with process excellence at the core, we are starting to offer advisory services for teams within bp.

- We will deliver robust and resilient risk management and digital controls with immersive and intelligent controls across the ecosystem.

- Our extremely capable and inspired people will bring this exciting journey to life.



The Role

The role of GBS Finance, Intercompany Operational excellence Manager is a key role for delivery of all the 5 key pillars of GBS 2025 strategy within intercompany and group recharges. The role plays an important part in both operational excellence as well as transformation delivery by engaging and partnering with various group wide functions including Digital solutions & technology, Innovation & Engineering, Accounting Reporting & Control, Group Tax/Recharges on the transformation agenda.

- Lead the transformation agenda of intercompany and group recharges

- Direct a team of senior operational excellence analysts

- Partner with operational leaders across the globe to identify and alleviate pain points to drive productivity and efficiency whilst modernizing the transaction flow.

- lead the relationship with digital solutions & transformation and innovation & engineering teams to drive delivery with the support of the intercompany and recharges team and wider bp finance, tax, transfer pricing teams globally.

- deploy continuous improvement methods to identify wastage and improve quality of delivery of operational teams.

- manage and lead stakeholder engagement, keeping customer centricity at the heart of everything.

- own the intercompany and group recharges process documentation in support to the global process owners.

- own the intercompany and group recharges global systems in support to I&E and GPOs.

- ensure data quality of key systems holding information on intercompany and global entity manual.

- lead the process performance indicators and key performance indicators dashboards using power BI

- identify and automate manual activities in partnership with automation teams and operational teams.

- represent intercompany and group recharges in the service excellence forums

- maintain effort estimate up to date.

- host key performance management reviews with operational teams and drive towards continuous improvement and efficiency delivery.

- manage all incoming and outgoing transitions and key projects.



Essential Education and Experience

- Chartered Accountant or equivalent

-  Strong Experience with Microsoft Excel (data manipulation and validation), Power BI and/or similar visualisation tools.

-  Demonstrated competencies in the areas of process improvement

- minimum 9 years of experience in the areas of relationship management/process improvement/ strategic project enablement

-  Strong analytical and problem-solving skills as well as a robust understanding of control processes; able to exercise sound technical judgment in making business decisions

-  Strong skills in problem solving and negotiation

-  Good organizational skills and attention to detail

-  Ability to influence and drive changes across cross functional teams

-  Ability to perform high volume detailed work

-  Team-focused, results oriented

-  Conflict resolution and ability to find solutions to complex issues



Desirable Criteria

- Exposure to SAP (preferable)

- Demonstrated Intercompany trading experience

- Knowledge of G/L’s, Income Statements, Balance Sheets

- Communication-verbal & written

- Facilitation & Training

- Business acumen

- Building relationships on trust

- Critical thinking

- Working with a global mind-set



The role has global stakeholders including but not limited to

- Intercompany team

- group recharges team

- accounting, reporting and control teams

- product development teams (I&E - innovation & engineering)

- project management teams (DS&T - digital solutions and technology)

- finance leadership team

- Bp group reporting team



The role requires a performance-oriented, team leader with solid persuasion and presentation skills of concepts. Ability to work with uncertainty, persistence and to be an agile method practitioner with understanding of Agile ways of working and its terms. Should be passionate about continuous improvement and ability to build relationships across the organization.