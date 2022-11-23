Intercompany SME

Job summary

Grade HResponsible for supporting the business with accounting issues, using sound technical capabilities in controlling, performance reporting and integrated business planning, advising on policy and compliance and working independently and with relevant teams across the business to effectively deliver a range of finance activities to drive the delivery of outstanding results.



​​​​​​​We’re equipping our new GBS centre with innovative minds who are excited to lead the transformation of processes with a digital-first approach.



Is thinking big – and delivering successful outcomes – in the space of digital solutions and customer experiences your forte? Are you adept at inspiring a team and improving its performance? Do you have a passion for encouraging a culture of curiosity, creativity and collaboration? Here’s where you will have every opportunity to challenge conventions and break new ground. Let’s hear from you.



Responsibilities

Provide deep process domain expertise and serve as the point of contact for escalate operational issues

Analyse, determine root cause and apply appropriate resolutions to complex issues, problems and new initiatives across related processes.

Execute more complex day to day processes / activities to ensure delivery meets required expectations.

Assist the Team Lead in directing the work of team members

Train / coach team members in day-to-day duties, process changes, system implementations and policy updates

Maintain end to end desktop documentation assuring the accuracy and integrity thereof

Perform analytics, drive insight and root cause analysis based off of key metrics and partner with Team Lead to design appropriate action plans

Identify and analyse process and system improvement opportunities, develop short term workaround solutions or provide recommendations for permanent solutions and take a leading role in initiating and managing projects to deliver these solutions.

Support specific processes and related decision making to ensure the accurate and timely delivery of services in accordance with service level agreements and appropriate processes and policies

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor Degree in related field

Strong Experience with Microsoft Excel (data manipulation and validation)

Demonstrated competencies in the areas of process improvement

8+ years of experience in the areas of relationship management/process improvement/ strategic project enablement

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills as well as a robust understanding of control processes; able to exercise sound technical judgment in making business decisions

Strong skills in problem solving and negotiation

Good organizational skills and attention to detail

Ability to influence and drive changes across cross functional teams

Ability to perform high volume detailed work

Team-focused, results oriented

Conflict resolution and ability to find solutions to complex issues

Desirable Criteria