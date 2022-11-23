Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Intercompany SME

Intercompany SME

Intercompany SME

  • Location India - Maharashtra - Pune
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142877BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Grade HResponsible for supporting the business with accounting issues, using sound technical capabilities in controlling, performance reporting and integrated business planning, advising on policy and compliance and working independently and with relevant teams across the business to effectively deliver a range of finance activities to drive the delivery of outstanding results.


​​​​​​​We’re equipping our new GBS centre with innovative minds who are excited to lead the transformation of processes with a digital-first approach.

Is thinking big – and delivering successful outcomes – in the space of digital solutions and customer experiences your forte? Are you adept at inspiring a team and improving its performance? Do you have a passion for encouraging a culture of curiosity, creativity and collaboration? Here’s where you will have every opportunity to challenge conventions and break new ground. Let’s hear from you.

Responsibilities

  • Provide deep process domain expertise and serve as the point of contact for escalate operational issues
  • Analyse, determine root cause and apply appropriate resolutions to complex issues, problems and new initiatives across related processes.
  • Execute more complex day to day processes / activities to ensure delivery meets required expectations.
  • Assist the Team Lead in directing the work of team members
  • Train / coach team members in day-to-day duties, process changes, system implementations and policy updates
  • Maintain end to end desktop documentation assuring the accuracy and integrity thereof
  • Perform analytics, drive insight and root cause analysis based off of key metrics and partner with Team Lead to design appropriate action plans
  • Identify and analyse process and system improvement opportunities, develop short term workaround solutions or provide recommendations for permanent solutions and take a leading role in initiating and managing projects to deliver these solutions.
  • Support specific processes and related decision making to ensure the accurate and timely delivery of services in accordance with service level agreements and appropriate processes and policies

Essential Education and Experience
  • Bachelor Degree in related field
  • Strong Experience with Microsoft Excel (data manipulation and validation)
  • Demonstrated competencies in the areas of process improvement
  • 8+ years of experience in the areas of relationship management/process improvement/ strategic project enablement
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills as well as a robust understanding of control processes; able to exercise sound technical judgment in making business decisions
  • Strong skills in problem solving and negotiation
  • Good organizational skills and attention to detail
  • Ability to influence and drive changes across cross functional teams
  • Ability to perform high volume detailed work
  • Team-focused, results oriented
  • Conflict resolution and ability to find solutions to complex issues

Desirable Criteria
  • Exposure to SAP
  • Demonstrated Intercompany trading experience and Knowledge of G/L’s, Income Statements, Balance Sheets
  • Strong communication-verbal & written skills
  • Facilitation & Training and has strong Business acumen
  • Building relationships on trust and brings critical thinking with an experience of working with a global mind-set

Apply Search all jobs at bp