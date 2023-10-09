Intercompany SME

Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Grade H 7
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Job Purpose
The Intercompany Hub Team is the main contact point within the Group for all intercompany related issues. The role is global in nature and provides an excellent opportunity for the successful applicant to get an insight into the group’s global financial processes and to network with a variety of other Finance teams.
The Intercompany Operational Excellence SME owns and oversees all operational elements of the Groups Intercompany process and will provide support and guidance to all members of the Hub Team. Has the responsibility for driving continuous improvement in all aspects of the various Hub team roles, the systems used and producing key statistics and PPI data.
Key Responsibilities
The role includes the following key aspects, but is not restricted to:
Own all processes and systems that support and help deliver the Group’s Intercompany process.
Hold overall accountability for all transition activity in the Intercompany Hub Team. This will include working within teams and I&E, GPO, DS & T, cross functional finance teams to ensure that all aspects of transition planning and activity are agreed and in place.
To perform an oversight role of the end to end intercompany process, maintaining the Intercompany Policy and Procedure and the intercompany content in the Group Reporting Manual.
Own Intercompany Global Process Design standards (GPDS). Complete regular reviews and updates of the Global and Variant SOPs and ARIS Models.
Implement a control process to monitor GPDS compliance both within and outside of the Hub.
To oversee intercompany agreements and eliminations at Quarter-end, delivering zero >$500k imbalances by process end, an improving first pass submission metric.
Own, maintain and develop the Group’s intercompany tools: GEM, ICe Pay, UFA, Disputes and the FBW Performance Reporting Toolset.
Assist in defining and maintaining the relationship with the wider Hub Team (BPO) to deliver process silent running, continuous system and process improvements and resolve the root cause of problems.
Implement an embedded control process to monitor transactional performance across the sub-teams (in Hub locations) with the aim of consistently improving productivity, identifying risks and implementing improved processes.
Provide direct support to the Intercompany Lead on all transactional and operational issues. Product owner of all intercompany systems and processes including but not limited to ICE UFA, ICE Pay, Yammer Support, ICT Mailbox, GEM, et al. Identify and lead transformation programs for all the system and identify efficiency, automation, modernization opportunities by participating in daily stand-up calls with DS&T, I&E teams and actively engaging with the operational teams to generate ideas through to execution.
Establish strong governance process for projects.
Identification of improvement opportunities in Ops/Applications.
Provide leadership depending upon the project to be decided from time to time.
Close monitoring, tracking, and reporting of IT tickets through to closure.
Responsible for stakeholder management for internal stake holders for intercompany teams.
Perform an oversight role of the end-to-end intercompany process. Provide direct support to the Intercompany Lead on all transactional and operational issues.
Establish measurement and tracking for intercompany policy process compliance and non-compliance.
Support all transition activity in the Intercompany Hub Team. Support all transition projects and ensure that processes and controls are in place to ensure no impact on day-to-day activities.
Drive improved compliance the Intercompany policy and use of mandated systems.
Manage the Group’s intercompany Disputes process, issue and enforce rulings.
Provide support and guidance to all intercompany users and other key contacts involved in the process.
Maintaining the related GRM section, perform a gatekeeper role of the Consolidation Unit ‘5 Principles.
Support the running of an Intercompany Process and Operational Group stakeholder network. Run an Intercompany Process Advisory Group (PAG) network. Run an intercompany Subject Matter Expert (SME) network with regular meetings.
Develop and maintain positive working relationships within the team and externally, represent the business.
Human resource co-ordination for the Intercompany HUB Leadership Team. Plan 12 to 18 months in advance.
Handle escalation of the most complex issues, provides inputs and proposal for decision making towards the lead.
Ownership and delivery of the intercompany virtual training course and eLearning material management.
Creates, maintains and supports financial automation, solutions dashboards for insights and reporting and transformation projects. Works with cross functional teams to enable process and operational goals of IC operational excellence team.
Essential Criteria
Qualified CA degree
9+ years’ experience in related financial area
Fluent English knowledge
People management experience with proven leadership skills
Recognized accountancy qualification is an advantage
High level of analytical skills, numeracy, and financial awareness
Ability to coach, challenge and influence effectively, building networks to enhance effectiveness and share knowledge
Proactive in initiating actions before being asked to or forced to by events
Ability to work with deadlines, under pressure with a track record of delivery
Preference
Qualified CA degree with techno financial expertise and working knowledge and creation of dashboards, digital financial accounting, use of agile / scrum techniques and knowledge of financials tools like Azure, Playful, Blackline, RightData or RDt, Avo Azure, Power Bi, Tableau, Ceolins, etc.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.