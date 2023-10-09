Intercompany SME

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Grade H 7Responsible for supporting the business with accounting issues, using sound technical capabilities in controlling, performance reporting and integrated business planning, advising on policy and compliance and working independently and with relevant teams across the business to effectively deliver a range of finance activities to drive the delivery of outstanding results.Product Owner for Intercompany tools.Aware of Power Bi and other automation tools, SAP and cloud.



Job Description:

Job Purpose

The Intercompany Operational Excellence SME owns and oversees all operational elements of the Groups Intercompany process and will provide support and guidance to all members of the Hub Team. Has the responsibility for driving continuous improvement in all aspects of the various Hub team roles, the systems used and producing key statistics and PPI data.

The Intercompany Hub Team is the main contact point within the Group for all intercompany related issues. The role is global in nature and provides an excellent opportunity for the successful applicant to get an insight into the group’s global financial processes and to network with a variety of other Finance teams.

Key Responsibilities

The role includes the following key aspects, but is not restricted to:

Own all processes and systems that support and help deliver the Group’s Intercompany process.

Hold overall accountability for all transition activity in the Intercompany Hub Team. This will include working within teams and I&E, GPO, DS & T, cross functional finance teams to ensure that all aspects of transition planning and activity are agreed and in place.

To perform an oversight role of the end to end intercompany process, maintaining the Intercompany Policy and Procedure and the intercompany content in the Group Reporting Manual.

Own Intercompany Global Process Design standards (GPDS). Complete regular reviews and updates of the Global and Variant SOPs and ARIS Models.

Implement a control process to monitor GPDS compliance both within and outside of the Hub.

To oversee intercompany agreements and eliminations at Quarter-end, delivering zero >$500k imbalances by process end, an improving first pass submission metric.

Own, maintain and develop the Group’s intercompany tools: GEM, ICe Pay, UFA, Disputes and the FBW Performance Reporting Toolset.

Assist in defining and maintaining the relationship with the wider Hub Team (BPO) to deliver process silent running, continuous system and process improvements and resolve the root cause of problems.

Implement an embedded control process to monitor transactional performance across the sub-teams (in Hub locations) with the aim of consistently improving productivity, identifying risks and implementing improved processes.

Provide direct support to the Intercompany Lead on all transactional and operational issues. Product owner of all intercompany systems and processes including but not limited to ICE UFA, ICE Pay, Yammer Support, ICT Mailbox, GEM, et al. Identify and lead transformation programs for all the system and identify efficiency, automation, modernization opportunities by participating in daily stand-up calls with DS&T, I&E teams and actively engaging with the operational teams to generate ideas through to execution.

Establish strong governance process for projects.

Identification of improvement opportunities in Ops/Applications.

Provide leadership depending upon the project to be decided from time to time.

Close monitoring, tracking, and reporting of IT tickets through to closure.

Responsible for stakeholder management for internal stake holders for intercompany teams.

Perform an oversight role of the end-to-end intercompany process. Provide direct support to the Intercompany Lead on all transactional and operational issues.

Establish measurement and tracking for intercompany policy process compliance and non-compliance.

Support all transition activity in the Intercompany Hub Team. Support all transition projects and ensure that processes and controls are in place to ensure no impact on day-to-day activities.

Drive improved compliance the Intercompany policy and use of mandated systems.

Manage the Group’s intercompany Disputes process, issue and enforce rulings.

Provide support and guidance to all intercompany users and other key contacts involved in the process.

Maintaining the related GRM section, perform a gatekeeper role of the Consolidation Unit ‘5 Principles.

Support the running of an Intercompany Process and Operational Group stakeholder network. Run an Intercompany Process Advisory Group (PAG) network. Run an intercompany Subject Matter Expert (SME) network with regular meetings.

Develop and maintain positive working relationships within the team and externally, represent the business.

Human resource co-ordination for the Intercompany HUB Leadership Team. Plan 12 to 18 months in advance.

Handle escalation of the most complex issues, provides inputs and proposal for decision making towards the lead.

Ownership and delivery of the intercompany virtual training course and eLearning material management.