Join our Finance team and advance your career as Intercompany SME!

Role Purpose

Intercompany SME provides knowledge around the applicable activities and processes performed by the Intercompany team together with the systems and business models that underpin them. In addition to performing more difficult operational activities, they will handle sophisticated and intensified issues, perform in depth troubleshooting, review, and approval activities to support operations delivery, quality management and control.

Key Accountabilities

Provide deep process domain expertise and serve as the point of contact for intensify operational issues

Analyse, resolve root cause and apply appropriate resolutions to difficult issues, problems and new initiatives across related processes.

Implement day to day processes / activities to ensure delivery meets required expectations.

Assist the Team Lead in advising the work of team members

Train / coach team members in day-to-day duties, process changes, system implementations and policy updates

Maintain complete desktop documentation assuring the accuracy and integrity thereof.

Perform analytics, drive insight and root cause analysis based off important metrics and partner with Team Lead to design

appropriate action plans

Identify and analyse process and system improvement opportunities, develop short term workaround solutions or provide recommendations for permanent solutions and take a leading role in initiating and leading projects to deliver these solutions.

Support specific processes and related decision making sure accurate and timely delivery of services in accordance with service level agreements and appropriate processes and policies

Knowledge Expat Payroll billing and Liaise audit from various external partners including coordination with local HR & Tax team.

Analysing and reconciling the data, prepare the outgoing invoice, Set up UFA, post in SAP, Ensure/request GBS to include the invoices in the Icepay

Expertise knowledge in Analysis, prepare, and post journals after all ICDs are cleared to ensure region balance is matched with other cons unit.

Prepare and post the journal after the tax paid to Government.

Handling the Intercompany settlements including FM error monitoring and clearing

Review and coordinate end to end month/quarter/ year end close processes in a timely and accurate manner for difficult accounting areas requiring extensive experience to ensure the correct reporting and accounting treatment.

Resolution of issues and queries may require working closely with Business/ Country teams supported.

Key Challenges

Issues or problems are varied and sophisticated with much ambiguity

System and process interfaces are numerous and sophisticated to navigate

Operating in multiple regions and time zones.

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Crucial Education and Experience

Bachelor Degree or equivalent experience in related field

Strong Experience with Microsoft Excel (data manipulation and validation)

Competencies in the field of process improvement

8+ years of proven experience in the areas of relationship management/process improvement/ strategic project enablement

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills as well as a robust understanding of control processes; able to exercise sound technical judgment in making business decisions

Problem Solving skill

Good organizational skills and attention to detail

Ability to influence and inspire changes across cross functional teams

Ability to perform detailed work

Team-focused, results oriented

Conflict resolution and ability to find solutions to sophisticated issues

Desirable Criteria

Exposure to SAP (preferable)

Intercompany trading experience

Knowledge of G/L’s, Income Statements, Balance Sheets

Communication-verbal & written

Facilitation & Training

Business sense

Establishing relationships on trust

Critical thinking

