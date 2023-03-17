Intercompany Senior Analyst

Job summary

Grade IResponsible for supporting the business with accounting issues through financial reporting, forecasting/planning, advising on policy and compliance and working with relevant stakeholders and teams across the business to effectively contribute to a range of finance activities.



Key Accountabilities



Review and Support of Monthly/quarterly reconciliations of Intercompany accounts in Accounts Receivable/Accounts Payable - Ensure the integrity and accuracy of the various Intercompany and suspense account reconciliations

Deliver silent running by supporting the Group’s intercompany agreement and elimination process at Quarter-ends ensuring all imbalances >$500k are cleared by the end of the process, all differences <500k are resolved by WD 55.

Ensure all reconciling items are followed up on a timely basis

Ensure that disputes are monitored and resolved in a timely manner, intervening and escalating disputes according to Group Policies

Handling and booking of incoming/outgoing charges – AP/AR transactions

Monthly / Quarterly Processing and Journal review of adjustments prepared by Intercompany Analysts identified through the reconciliation process

Take full and proactive ownership of issues and queries

Handle intercompany transactions across multiple locations

Reconcile intercompany accounts at Group and Statutory level

Deliver compliant services in line with period end close deliverables

Support and ongoing development of the Group’s intercompany website and the GEM, ICE tool, Disputes Tool and FBW Performance Reporting toolset delivering continuous and innovative improvements.

Support the Group Disputes and Upfront Agreement (UFA) processes ensuring both tools and related processes are fit for purpose.

Share knowledge within the wider team hold training on process changes

Partner with and support all members of the Hub Team to deliver process silent running, continuous system and process improvements, analyze and resolve the root cause of problems.

Support projects and connect related areas to drive process improvements.

Maintain appropriate intercompany system documentation

Support team mailboxes used for user queries on all intercompany issues.

Complete all month-end system requirements and master data reconciliations

Identification and resolution of internal control gaps

Facilitation and maintenance of internal and external business relationships



Key Challenges



Issues or problems are varied and complex with much ambiguity

System and process interfaces are numerous and complex to navigate

Operating in multiple regions and time zones



Qualification & Experience and Competencies



Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance or related field.

Strong Experience with Microsoft Excel (data manipulation and validation)

Demonstrated competencies in the areas of process improvement

6-9 years of experience in the areas of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

Demonstrated proficiency with SAP

Ability to meet month-end close and other deadlines

Good analytical and problem-solving skills

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Good organizational skills - attention to detail

Team-focused, results oriented

Ability to work with deadlines, under pressure with a track record of delivery.

Partner and service-oriented thinking



Desirable Criteria



Demonstrated Intercompany trading experience

Knowledge of G/L’s, Income Statements, Balance Sheets

Communication-verbal & written

Working with a global mind-set

General accounting experience

Experience with financial reconciliations

