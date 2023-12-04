Intercompany Senior Analyst

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the business with accounting issues through financial reporting, forecasting/planning, advising on policy and compliance and working with relevant stakeholders and teams across the business to effectivelyContribute to a range of finance activities.Qualification & ExperienceEducation and Experience•Bachelor’s degree in accounting, Finance or related field. Strong Experience with Microsoft Excel (data manipulation and validation)•Demonstrated competencies in the areas of process improvement•6-8years of experience in the areas of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness •Demonstrated proficiency with SAP•Ability to meet month-end close and other deadlines•Goodanalytical and problem-solving skills•Goodcommunication and interpersonal skills•Good organizationalskills -attention to detail•Team-focused, results oriented•Ability to work with deadlines, under pressure with a track record of delivery.•Partnerand service-oriented thinking.Desirable Criteria •Demonstrated Intercompany trading experience Knowledge of G/L’s, Income Statements, Balance Sheets•Communication-verbal & written Working with a global mind-set•General accounting experience•Experience with financial reconciliations.



