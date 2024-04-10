Intercompany Senior Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Role Purpose-The Intercompany Hub Team is the main contact point within the Group for all intercompany related issues. The Intercompany Analyst will support the Intercompany Team Lead to ensure that the Intercompany processes are compliant with the Group Intercompany Policies and Procedures. Specifically, they will support the delivery of 'silent running', accurate and timely recording of all Intercompany AP & AR transactions and processing in the ledgers. They are responsible for the resolution of outstanding reconciliation issues. Mentor team members and supporting change within the Intercompany team in the drive for exceptional partner service, operational excellence & compliance. Key Accountabilities•Review and Support of Monthly/quarterly reconciliations of Intercompany accounts in Accounts Receivable/Accounts Payable -Ensure the integrity and accuracy of the various Intercompany and suspense account reconciliations •Deliver silent running by supporting the Group’s intercompany agreement and elimination process at Quarter-ends ensuring all imbalances >$500k are cleared by the end of the process, all differences <500k are resolved by WD 55.•Ensure all reconciling items are followed up on a timely basis•Ensure that disputes are monitored and resolved in a timely manner, intervening and escalating disputes according to Group Policies•Handling and booking of incoming/outgoing charges–AP/AR transactions•Monthly / Quarterly Processing and Journal review of adjustments prepared by Intercompany Analysts identified through the reconciliation process•Take full and proactive ownership of issues and queries•Handle intercompany transactions across multiple locations•Reconcile intercompany account Group and Statutory level•Deliver compliant services in line with period end close deliverables•Support andongoing development of the Group’s intercompany website and the GEM, ICEtool, Disputes Tool and FBW Performance Reporting toolset delivering continuous and innovative improvements.•Support the Group Disputes and Upfront Agreement (UFA) processes ensuring both tools and related processes are fit for purpose.•Share knowledge within the wider team hold training on process changes•Partner with and support all members of the Hub Team to deliver process silent running, continuous system and process improvements, analyze and resolve the root cause of problems.•Support projects and connect related areas to drive process improvements.•Maintain appropriate-intercompany system documentation•Support team mailboxes-used for user queries on all intercompany issues. •Complete all month-end system requirements and master data reconciliations•Identification and resolution of internal control gaps•Facilitation and maintenance of internal and external business relationships

Key Challenge ​:

Handle intercompany transactions across multiple locations

Issues or problems are multifaceted and sophisticated with much ambiguity

System and process interfaces are numerous and sophisticated to navigate

Operating in multiple regions and time zones

Qualification & Experience and Proficiencies

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance or related field.

Strong Experience with Microsoft Excel (data manipulation and validation)

Proven proficiencies in the areas of process improvement

6 to 8 years of experience in the areas of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

Shown strength with SAP

Ability to meet month-end close and other deadlines

Good analytical and problem-solving skills

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Good interpersonal skills - attention to detail

Team-focused, results oriented

Ability to work with deadlines, under pressure with a track record of delivery.

Partner and service-oriented thinking.

Desirable Criteria

Proven Intercompany trading experience

Knowledge of G/L’s, Income Statements, Balance Sheets

Communication-verbal & written

Working with a global mind-set

General accounting experience

Experience with financial reconciliations



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.