Intercompany Senior Analyst

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Key Accountabilities

Provide deep process e2e domain expertise in operational topics in specific Intercompany and treasury and its issues.

Analyse, determine root cause and apply appropriate resolutions to complex issues, problems, and initiatives across related processes.

Implement more complex day to day processes / activities to ensure delivery meets required expectations.

Accountable for the effective delivery of the close critical processes.

Efficiently follow and maintain end to end desktop documentation assuring the accuracy and integrity thereof

Responsible and contribute towards identified performance metrics.

Identify and analyse process and system improvement opportunities, develop short term workaround solutions, or provide recommendations for permanent solutions and coordinate/contribute to identified projects to deliver.

Support specific processes and related decision making to ensure the accurate and timely delivery of services in accordance with service level agreements and appropriate processes and policies.

Review and update the SOPs on agreed frequency.

Accountable to the audit queries and overall effective query management.

Capable to upskill and show competence to any of upcoming transformation needs be on the systems, business process and tools.

Key Challenges

Issues or problems are varied and complex with much ambiguity.

System and process interfaces are numerous and complex to navigate.

Operating in multiple regions and time zones.

Fragmented process and so needs coordination and cohesive working attitude.

Education

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in related field

Good Experience with Microsoft Excel (data manipulation and validation)

Proven areas of process improvement.

7+ years of experience in the areas of relationship management/process improvement/ strategic project enablement

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills as well as a robust understanding of control processes; able to exercise sound technical judgment in making operational decisions.

Proven skills in problem solving and negotiation.

Good interpersonal skills and attention to detail

Ability to influence and motivate changes teams.

Ability to perform high volume detailed work.

Team-focused, results oriented.

Conflict resolution and ability to find solutions to complex issues.

Desirable Criteria

Exposure to SAP

Proven Intercompany and Treasury trading experience.

Demonstrate understanding around the Customer and Procurement process interrelating with Intercompany.

Knowledge of G/L’s, Income Statements, Balance Sheets

Facilitation & Training

Business insight

Building relationships on trust

Working with a global and transformation mind-set



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



