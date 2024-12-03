This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

The primary purpose of Finance is to support improved business performance across the business, while maintaining an effective and robust control environment. Reporting into GBS Intercompany manager, the Intercompany Senior Analyst will act as the finance owner of various Intercompany related activities and is the key to harmonize conflicting business priorities.

Key Accountabilities

Taking full ownership of the assigned Intercompany activities based on BP Group Intercompany policy and procedures.

Gain in-depth business understanding of their respective scope; build and maintain effective relationship with their partners.

Provide support to internal and partners audits; ensure that Intercompany process is detailed and eximplementedccording to the group requirements and policies.

Support the digitalization transformation in Intercompany process, tool, dashboard, and reporting.

Support special Intercompany projects as assigned by the Intercompany Manager to assist with project outcomes and efficiency implications.

Perform group invoicing & billing process (Payroll & non-payroll) and related reconciliation.

Support standardization, transformation and digitization of the Intercompany process and drive these initiatives for the in-scope Intercompany processes.

Handle conflicting priorities with business partners and ensure deliveries are met.

Ensure compliance to control and User Developed Application (UDA).

Liaise with group tax and auditors internally and externally as & when required.

Assists in the embedding of ways of working and effective integration within GBS to ensure smooth transition.

Support the Group Disputes and Upfront Agreement (UFA) processes ensuring both tools and related processes are fit for purpose.

Handling and booking of incoming/outgoing charges – AP/AR transactions settlements along with the non-trade IC settlement bookings.

Supervising of the Cash Due open item, Follow-up receivables, on time payment.

Review and Support of Monthly and quarterly reconciliations of Intercompany accounts in Accounts Receivable/Accounts Payable - Ensure the integrity and accuracy of the various Intercompany and suspense account reconciliations.

Deliver silent running by supporting the Group’s intercompany agreement and elimination process at Quarter-ends ensuring all imbalances >$500k are cleared by the end of the process, all differences <500k are resolved by WD 55.

Ensure all reconciling items are followed up on a timely basis.

Supervise the key jobs and applications on the settlement and PEC processes.

Review and Support of Monthly and quarterly reconciliations of Intercompany accounts in Accounts.

Ensure that disputes are supervised and resolved in a timely manner, intervening and raising disputes according to Group Policies

Monthly / Quarterly Processing and Journal review of adjustments prepared through the reconciliation process.

Accounts receivable and payable invoice processing for internal orders after allocation as part of RRB billing process.

Education

Educated at degree level with finance and accounting, preferably with a relevant accounting professional qualification with proven analytical and system thinking skills and financial knowledge.

Understand and ensure application Group Accounting Policies and relevant Group & Finance Standards & Practices

Experience and Job Requirements

Proficient with Excel, Power BI and other Office 365 tools. Prior experience with BP financial systems is an advantage.

Experience of 6 to 8 years in Finance & accounting field, preferably experience in the areas of partner management/process improvement/ strategic project enablement.

Ability to influence and lead changes across cross functional teams.

Ability to perform in pressure.

Team-focused, results driven.

Conflict resolution and ability to find solutions to difficult issues

Desirable criteria

Exposure to SAP (preferable)

Experience in Intercompany trading experience.

Knowledge of G/L’s, Income Statements, Balance Sheets

Communication-verbal & written.

Facilitation & Training

Business Sence

Establishing relationships on trust

Critical thinking

Working with a global mind-set

Strong communication and collaboration skills

Assertiveness



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



