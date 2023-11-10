Site traffic information and cookies

Interface Commercial Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping


Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group


Job Summary:

You will be part of the Trading and Shipping (T&S)/ Customer and Products (C&P) Interface Team based in Singapore. You will work closely with key team members across BP Australia Supply, T&S Trade Benches and T&S Supply Coordinators, and other relevant team members in the ANZ Midstream business to ensure supply security and optimisation of the fuel import program.

The C&P/T&S ANZ interface is responsible for over $100M of gross margin delivery through optimisation of the fuel import program into Australia and New Zealand.

You will learn the key elements in delivering optimization and supply security requirements for the ANZ import program. You will be expected to be a resource to several teams in both Singapore and Australia. Flexibility will be key in this role to provide support as required in the areas of deal entry/price exposure management, leading small commercial projects, providing leave cover, troubleshooting/ data gathering to help resolve interface issues, and pulling together analytical/ market info in support of interface objectives.

As part of providing leave cover, you will earn to analyze physical deal economics (arbitrage economics, preparation for participation in different tenders in the region) and get direct experience providing support to the interface in price exposure management.

Through these activities you will gain valuable exposure to both Lights and Distillate product trade benches, the Australia Trading and Supply Team and the wider C&P Midstream business.


Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

In addition to being aligned with BP’s trading guidelines, ethics, control, health, safety, security and environment, you will be involved in a range of activities and seek specific responsibilities, including:

  • Providing leave cover support for Singapore based Supply Coordinators and Jet CS&O marketer
  • Leading small commercial interface initiatives in support of supply requirements and 1PnL delivery
  • Providing analytical support/market analysis where required
  • Support bench expo and trade support teams with activities associated with entity deal entry and expo transactions.
  • Help address/troubleshoot issues and be a resource across the interface to support issue resolution via data gathering, analysis, facilitation of meetings, back-office coordination etc.
  • Improve/streamline reports and develop analytical data to support interface performance discussions and other relevant data requests.
  • Provide support to the interface with regards to price exposure management

Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements

  • Degree or equivalent experience
  • Knowledge of energy trading industry and physical movements
  • Commercially astute, strong analytical, problem-solving and numeracy skills
  • Inquisitive and able to take an independent approach, challenging where appropriate
  • Resilient, ability to work in very fast paced environment and deliver under pressure, handling various tasks and being able to prioritize among them
  • Team player, strong communication skills
  • Self-motivated and driven

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

 We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Computational Thinking, Continuous Learning, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data Management, Data Sourcing, Data visualization and interpretation, Dialogue enablement, Exposure Management, Machine Learning, Macroeconomics, Market analysis methods, Market Risk Management, Statistics, Trade execution and management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

