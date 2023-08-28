Intern - Business Development Sales Team - Wayne, NJ

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



Grade K



Bp Castrol has a well-established reputation for innovation in our product offerings and go-to-market approach. Our premium, high performance engine oils are category leaders, and we work closely with our channel partners to maintain and grow our business in a mutually beneficial manner.

The Castrol Sales Internship program is run out of our main office in Wayne, New Jersey. This office is the hub through which our Regional Castrol business operates. This includes functions such as sales, trade marketing, customer management, brand marketing, supply chain, finance, health and safety, project management and human resources.

Our internship program will include working within our sales function, likely in the areas of trade marketing or customer management. Our interns will also participate in field ride-alongs with our experienced field sales teams. Our interns will own and deliver a business project while employed, and get to showcase their achievements through a creative project presentation to business leaders at the end of the summer. Sales Interns will benefit from an encouraging learning environment to include performance evaluation and feedback, one-on-one coaching and mentoring. Due to this diverse range of activities and ever-changing competitive landscape, the internship role assignments change each year.

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited, to:

Partnering with an established sales person in a predetermined US Market to learn about account management, making sales presentations, cold calling, overcoming objections, and placing orders for customers who purchase Castrol products

Learning about the different lubricant products

Learning about the equipment and lubricant product lines and how to apply that information to differentiate Castrol products & services from the completion

Performing analytical work in support of sales activities

Developing skills required to troubleshoot and resolve customer product application issues

Assisting product development group with the testing of products

Calling on key customers within various segments

Assuming responsibility for servicing a small group of distributor accounts, working on developing relationship with those distributor sales representatives to grow Castrol Business

Developing marketing strategies and building marketing plans and promotions

A cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

Graduation date within Dec 2024 to May 2025

bp will not support US Immigration sponsorship for intern, full-time or long-term employment

A Bachelor's degree from a recognized institute of higher learning

Geographically mobile and willing to relocate



No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



