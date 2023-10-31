Intern-C&A-External Affairs-AZ

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Communications & External Affairs Group



Responsible for supporting the team in executing the external affairs agenda for the region/country through completion of administrative tasks and helping to manage relationships with relevant external stakeholders, such as the media or the wider community, in order to ensure sustainable business relations are maintained.



We propose an opportunity for undergraduate students of public and international affairs studying in the third year or in the first year of a master’s degree program to participate in Internship Programme at bp. This role will provide an extensive opportunity for those who would like to gain an inhouse external affairs work experience with bp and apply in practice the relevant knowledge and skills they have gained during their education.

We are seeking an individual with a particular interest in the oil and gas industry and energy geopolitics, to join bp AGT External Affairs team within Communications and External Affairs department on a temporary basis from June until September 2024. In this position, the trainee will be required to collaborate and provide support to all members of External Affairs team.

Provide assistance to the External Affairs team in managing day-to-day activities.

Monitor and produce analysis of external issues related to regional and global energy developments.

Assist External Affairs team during external engagements by preparing relevant materials, taking notes, and supporting the team on site.

Perform other duties and tasks as assigned.

Requirements: - Azerbaijani citizenship - Relevant bachelor’s and/or master’s degree - 2025 academic year graduates are eligible to apply. - CGPA 75% (2.5) - Specializations:

Marketing/Sales

Government Affairs/Public Relations



You can apply to one role only!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



