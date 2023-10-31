Intern-C&EA-Communications-AZ

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting the development and implementation of effective communications plans, drafting and proof-reading a variety of communications and collaborating with team members to deliver the annual communications plan.



Job Description:

We propose an opportunity for undergraduate students of public relations and communications/marketing studying in the penultimate year, or in the first year of a master’s degree program to participate in Work Placement Programme at bp. This role will provide an extensive opportunity for those who would like to gain an inhouse communications work experience with bp and apply in practice the relevant knowledge and skills they have gained during their education.

We are seeking an individual with a particular interest in the energy industry and corporate communications, to join bp AGT communications team within Communications and External Affairs department on a temporary basis from June until September 2024. In this position, the trainee will be required to collaborate and provide support to all members of Communication team.

Key accountabilities:

Provide assistance to the Communications team in managing day-to-day activities.

Gather inputs and insights from various sources and communication channels and assist in producing engaging content fit for the right audiences.

Assist Communications team during internal and external engagements by preparing relevant materials, taking notes, and supporting the team on site.

Perform other duties and tasks as assigned.

Requirements: - Azerbaijani citizenship - Relevant bachelor’s and/or master’s degree - 2025 academic year graduates are eligible to apply. - CGPA 75% (2.5) - Specializations:

Marketing/Sales

Government Affairs/Public Relations



Important:

You can apply to one role only!



