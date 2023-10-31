Intern-Finance-AZ

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting the business with a range of accounting issues by performing tasks associated with financial reporting and forecasting/planning, and working with relevant teams across the business to effectively assist with a range of finance activities.



Job Description:

Finance Summer Intern working in this group will work on activities involving Integrated Planning process; Budgeting and Forecasting, illuminating capital and cash cost performance relative to Plan and providing financial insight to the Technical Functions with focus on protecting, creating and maximizing value from existing commercial agreements. Depending on team assigned, the intern will participate in some of the activities of the Planning & Commercial Operations teams like assistance in development of the annual plans/latest estimate update; analysis of budgets and accruals calculation; familiarization with Production Sharing Agreement and support to partner reporting; get acquainted with commercial models and understanding the principles of economic evaluation and other general financial / commercial support. There will be opportunity to participate in internal budget review meetings with AGT VPs as well as attend partners’ budget workshops. Interns will make end of period presentations which will be evaluated by Supervisors/ Team Leaders.

Relevant specializations for the role are - Finance, Business Administration, Commercial, Economics, Accounting, Computational Finance, Data Science. Requirements: - Azerbaijani citizenship - Relevant bachelor’s and/or master’s degree - 2025 academic year graduates are eligible to apply. - CGPA 75% (2.5) - Specializations: Accounting

Business / Management

Computational Finance

Data Science / Computational Science

Economics / Econometrics

Finance ​ Important:

You can apply to one role only!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.