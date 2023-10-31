Intern-Finance-Accounting-AZ

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the team with accounting and reporting services, providing administrative and accounting systems support, and assisting with analysis and reporting processes to ensure integrity and conformance to BP's systems and requirements.



Summer Intern will be working in the Reporting Team within the Finance Accounting, Reporting and Control (ARC) department. The Reporting Team has overall responsibility for providing accounting services and financial reporting to respective Production Sharing Agreement - PSA (incl. accounting for bp’s share in the PSA), Host Government Agreement - HGA to meet the obligations to partners/state and bp Group. The role offers an excellent opportunity to deepen and broaden technical accounting skills (incl. specifics of oil and gas accounting). The post holder will be expected to contribute to wider team objectives to optimize processes and drive continuous improvements. Activities will encompass some of the following activities: prepare Joint Interest Billing, Annual Work Program & Budget and Cost Recovery reports required under respective PSAs; prepare monthly cash call requests to PSA partners; prepare UK statutory accounts for assigned bp legal entities; prepare Profit Tax Returns for assigned legal entities; prepare monthly statistical reports for the State Statistics Committee, the Central Bank and SOCAR; perform assigned period end/bp group close activities; support quarter end submission, Additional and Supplemental data collection and reporting; perform balance sheet reconciliation for assigned accounts; support various partner, state, internal, group and external audits; maintain compliance with all ARC policies/procedures/controls related to the area of responsibility; reconciliation of oil sales and preparation of the liftings report; prepare Special Purpose Statement audit report for respective PSA reports and Cost Recovery Report audits; provide support for any ad-hoc requests; prepare and deliver presentations/sessions if required for business purposes.

- Azerbaijani citizenship - Relevant bachelor’s and/or master’s degree - 2025 academic year graduates are eligible to apply. - CGPA 75% (2.5) - Specializations:

Accounting

Finance

Business Administration

Commercial

Economics

You can apply to one role only!







No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.