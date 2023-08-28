Intern - Finance & Risk - Chicago, IL

Job summary

Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

As a Finance & Risk Intern, the challenging role rotations will give you first-hand exposure to how our functional businesses support our supply and trading activities and will contribute to building your long-term career in the organization. You will develop a range of competencies and skills through on the job and classroom-based training. You will participate in a training plan that will ensure you develop your non-technical and technical skills. This includes understanding the role of commodity risk, putting your digital skills into action, and testing your natural curiosity. Also, leadership skills are focused on within your development as we are looking to build future leaders of the business.



Your internship will take place within Commodity Risk where you will interact first hand with our Trading benches and see how live market volatility is reported and controlled within Finance and Risk. You will also get the chance to interact with other parts of our Trading and Shipping community both inside and outside of Finance and Risk. These include, but are not limited to, Accounting Policy, Accounting Reporting Control, Commercial Development, Transformation and Operational Excellence, Legal, Operations and Ethics and Compliance.



Some of the wonderful things you’ll experience as a bp intern are:

12-week internship

Competitive pay and retirement savings opportunities

bp provided corporate housing with furnished apartments

Relocation assistance (if eligible)

Social events, lunch & learns and community service opportunities

“Chat with a Leader” sessions

Successful interns will be considered for a full-time role within our One Finance Program upon earning their degree. As a part of this program, you'll be able to build your experience through challenging development assignments, grow a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help you succeed.

Are you ready to ignite your potential with bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Our summer internship program provides hands-on and career-specific experience working full-time. You will work on real projects that deliver tangible benefits and measurable results. Also, you will have the opportunity to learn about and help to solve some of the most important issues we face. You will experience genuine collaboration, and work alongside highly qualified and experienced colleagues, while you work on live projects and operations, using the latest equipment and technology. Our teams come from all kinds of different cultures and backgrounds – so a career at bp is always going to be exciting, substantial, and full of incredible opportunities.



Every year, we take interns studying a range of disciplines into our summer internship program, many of whom go on to join us full-time when they graduate.



Minimum Requirements

A cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

bp will not support US Immigration sponsorship for intern, full-time or long-term employment

Pursuing a bachelor’s degree from a recognized institute of higher learning

Geographically mobile and willing to relocate to Chicago, IL

Graduating December 2024 through May 2025

Preferred Requirements

Must be available for continuous 12-week period for duration of internship

Majoring in Economics, Finance, Math. We recognize that this is not an exclusive list but a demonstrated interest in the financial markets is key

Working knowledge of excel, access and SharePoint

Students should be in the 3rd year of a four-year degree program or in the 4th year of a five-year program. Interns join us during the summer prior to their intended graduation year.

Internships are not available for students who have completed their degree or who will graduate prior to the conclusion of the internship



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.